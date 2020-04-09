Microsoft Flight Simulator April 9th, 2020 Development Update

Here is an update on the current postponed deliverables:

RELEASED – Feedback Snapshot update. See below.

MID APRIL – Partnership Series update will be released.

LATE APRIL/EARLY MAY – EPISODE 8 (IFR) will be released.

Alpha Build Update

There is a new Alpha update coming within the next 2-3 days.

This will be an update to the 1.2.5.0 build.

This Alpha update will contain the Airbus A320.

This Alpha update will also contain build notes which will be posted here the moment the Alpha update has been released.

Alpha Invitations

We are wrapping up work on the Alpha build and have started to focus on the Alpha participation. The primary objectives are listed below and we’ve started working on the first step.

Ensure that everyone that received an acceptance email has access to the Alpha. Assess Alpha participation options for adding more people as quickly as possible. Prioritize access for those that registered early for pre-release build testing.

So when will new invitations be sent out?

Starting today.

SDK Update

We are excited to have over 150 third party companies using our SDK and working on many amazing updates for the new simulator. This week marks the initial release of WebAssembly support, enabling our partners to start porting their native code over to our platform. As a start, we are focusing on panels and displays support, which are a critical part of high-quality airplane add-ons. We are also providing an initial release of the in-game aircraft editor and are continuously working on documentation, general usability improvements to the existing tools (in particular the scenery and script editors) and general bug fixing.

