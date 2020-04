MK-Studios Previews Palma de Mallorca Airport

If showing off Keflavik yesterday in P3D V5 wasn't enough, it seems that MK-Studios now have a few shots of Palma De Mallorca they wish to share:

Palma de Mallorca Airport is an international airport located 8 km east of Palma, Mallorca, Spain, adjacent to the village of Can Pastilla. The airport on the Balearic Islands is Spain's third largest airport after Madrid-Barajas and Barcelona-El Prat. Palma de Mallorca was used by 29.7 million passengers in 2019.

