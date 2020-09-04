X-Plane 11.50 Beta 2 Released

X-Plane 11.50 Beta 2 is now available. (Steam users: it's on the servers and we'll hit go in a few hours if we don't hear reports of massive crashing and pain.)

We received a lot of bug reports from X-Plane 11.50 beta 1. This is good! I'd much rather have multiple reports of a bug than no reports. Every now and then someone tells us about something and we go "how long has this been going on" and they so "oh for a year now" and we're, like "why didn't you file a bug?" Don't assume someone else will file it!

