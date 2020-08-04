Flight1 182T Skylane Now Free

Flight One Software is now giving away their T182T Skylane product for FSX and P3D v2 and v3 (32-bit) for free!

The T182T by Flight One Software takes the quality and workmanship detail of our Cessna Citation Mustang, and packs it into one of the most beloved single-engine, tricycle gear airplanes of all time. The T182T combines speed, elegance, safety, and range in an aircraft that is easy to fly, yet has the capability to perform like most twins with a maximum operating altitude of 20,000 feet while cruising up to 176 knots. An advanced G1000 system is included. The T182T instrument panel includes both a large Primary Flight Display (PFD) and a Multi-Function Display (MFD), and updatable NAVDATA, to give the modern day private pilot a multitude of features and options at their fingertips.

For more information on how to get this advanced simulation of the T182T Skylane please visit the free product page.