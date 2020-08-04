Sierrasim Releases Stewart International Airport

Stewart International Airport, New York officially Stewart International Airport (IATA: SWF, ICAO: KSWF, FAA LID: SWF), is a public / military airport in Orange County, New York, United States. It is in the southern Hudson Valley, west of Newburgh, and southwest of Poughkeepsie, approximately 60 miles (97 km) north of Manhattan, New York City. The airport is in the Town of Newburgh and the Town of New Windsor. It is included in the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems for 2017-2021, it is categorized in Which as a non-hub commercial service primary facility.

Features

Photo-realistic ground textures based on aerial images

Season texture

Real autogen Update

Photo-realistic textures for buildings, vehicles, etc.

Airport objects

Optimized for good performance

SODE object (windsock, season texture model)

Compatible with Orbx, Vector, Freemesh

3D grass

Airport Configurator (static jetways or Sode GSXL2 jetways)

Military buildings and objects cargo

