Sierrasim Releases Stewart International Airport

Stewart International Airport, New York officially Stewart International Airport (IATA: SWF, ICAO: KSWF, FAA LID: SWF), is a public / military airport in Orange County, New York, United States. It is in the southern Hudson Valley, west of Newburgh, and southwest of Poughkeepsie, approximately 60 miles (97 km) north of Manhattan, New York City. The airport is in the Town of Newburgh and the Town of New Windsor. It is included in the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems for 2017-2021, it is categorized in Which as a non-hub commercial service primary facility.
Features
- Photo-realistic ground textures based on aerial images
- Season texture
- Real autogen Update
- Photo-realistic textures for buildings, vehicles, etc.
- Airport objects
- Optimized for good performance
- SODE object (windsock, season texture model)
- Compatible with Orbx, Vector, Freemesh
- 3D grass
- Airport Configurator (static jetways or Sode GSXL2 jetways)
- Military buildings and objects cargo
