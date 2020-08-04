MK-Studios Previews Keflavik

Scenery developer MK-Studios have released some preview images on Facebook of Keflavik International Airport running in Prepar3D V5.

Keflavyk Airport, also known as Reykjavyk-Keflavyk Airport, is the largest airport in Iceland and the country's main hub for international transportation. The airport is 1.7 nm west of Keflavyk and 50 km southwest of Reykjavyk. The two 3,000 m long (10,000 ft) and 61 m wide (200 ft) runways are large enough to support NASA's Space Shuttle as well as the Antonov An-225. On 29 June 1999, Concorde G-BOAA flew from Heathrow Airport to Reykjavyk (Keflavik airport). The airport is also an important emergency landing runway for large aircraft in transatlantic operation in the ETOPS system, which requires aircraft to always have less than a certain distance from a suitable landing site.

