  • MK-Studios Previews Keflavik

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-08-2020 01:24 PM  Number of Views: 134  
    1 Comment

    MK-Studios Previews Keflavik

    Scenery developer MK-Studios have released some preview images on Facebook of Keflavik International Airport running in Prepar3D V5.

    Keflavyk Airport, also known as Reykjavyk-Keflavyk Airport, is the largest airport in Iceland and the country's main hub for international transportation. The airport is 1.7 nm west of Keflavyk and 50 km southwest of Reykjavyk. The two 3,000 m long (10,000 ft) and 61 m wide (200 ft) runways are large enough to support NASA's Space Shuttle as well as the Antonov An-225. On 29 June 1999, Concorde G-BOAA flew from Heathrow Airport to Reykjavyk (Keflavik airport). The airport is also an important emergency landing runway for large aircraft in transatlantic operation in the ETOPS system, which requires aircraft to always have less than a certain distance from a suitable landing site.

    MK-Studios - Keflavik

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020
    1 Comment
    1. tusler's Avatar
      tusler - Today, 01:58 PM
      Keflavik Naval Air Station surrounds this airport, when I was there in 1977-1978 I worked for the 39ARRW (aerospace rescue recovery wing) We flew the HH-3E model Helicopters, The Connie C-121 did the spying around the North Pole and If memory serves me the 57th FIS (Fighter Interceptor) Squadron flew F-4's and I know there was some P3's flying around.

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations accu-sim active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies italy just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman quick look rex rolling cumulus sale simworks studios taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    ivi96

    Problem autothrottle

    Thread Starter: ivi96

    Hi everyone, I seriously need some help, is like weeks that i'm trying to solve this problem: myautothrottle gets literally stuck after hours...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 01:12 PM Go to last post
    Tendet

    Terrain Flattening Program for FS2004?

    Thread Starter: Tendet

    Hi peeps after a lay off of over 8 years I am getting back into scenery/ airport designs. However I cannot remember the program I used to have to...

    Last Post By: Tendet Today, 01:05 PM Go to last post
    GBJim

    FSX:SE scenery installation ?

    Thread Starter: GBJim

    Well, I saw that Steam was having a June sale on SE for $7.49, and so; I took the plunge. It without a doubt outperforms my old boxed edition. ...

    Last Post By: piet06273 Today, 11:53 AM Go to last post
    taslss

    A2A Civilian Mustang Repaints

    Thread Starter: taslss

    Quick question, Can someone tell me if the military version A2A P-51 repaints will work on the Civilian P-51? Or am I out of luck? It seems like...

    Last Post By: dogdish Today, 10:39 AM Go to last post