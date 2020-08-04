A Nice X-Plane Gift From Verticalsim

Waukesha County Airport/Crites Field, is a public use airport located two miles north of the central business district of Waukesha, a city in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, United States. It is owned and operated by Waukesha County.

This X-Plane 11 scenery features the following:

PBR on buildings and ground textures

Ambient occlusion + photorealstic texturing

3D grass (matched color to ortho)

Full gate position support (all gates are available to spawn)

Full WT3 and LiveTraffic support

Custom night lighting

Custom purchased 4K 0.5 res ortho imagery

Good/solid FPS on all systems

Ground objects (pushback trucks, GPU's, air conditioning units, etc.)

