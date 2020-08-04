A Nice X-Plane Gift From Verticalsim

Waukesha County Airport/Crites Field, is a public use airport located two miles north of the central business district of Waukesha, a city in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, United States. It is owned and operated by Waukesha County.
This X-Plane 11 scenery features the following:
- PBR on buildings and ground textures
- Ambient occlusion + photorealstic texturing
- 3D grass (matched color to ortho)
- Full gate position support (all gates are available to spawn)
- Full WT3 and LiveTraffic support
- Custom night lighting
- Custom purchased 4K 0.5 res ortho imagery
- Good/solid FPS on all systems
- Ground objects (pushback trucks, GPU's, air conditioning units, etc.)