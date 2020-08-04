  • A Nice X-Plane Gift From Verticalsim

    A Nice X-Plane Gift From Verticalsim

    Waukesha County Airport/Crites Field, is a public use airport located two miles north of the central business district of Waukesha, a city in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, United States. It is owned and operated by Waukesha County.

    This X-Plane 11 scenery features the following:

    • PBR on buildings and ground textures
    • Ambient occlusion + photorealstic texturing
    • 3D grass (matched color to ortho)
    • Full gate position support (all gates are available to spawn)
    • Full WT3 and LiveTraffic support
    • Custom night lighting
    • Custom purchased 4K 0.5 res ortho imagery
    • Good/solid FPS on all systems
    • Ground objects (pushback trucks, GPU's, air conditioning units, etc.)

