Aeroplane Heaven Tecnam P2010 News

A glimpse of the future...

If you'd like to check out the latest on the new Tecnam P2010, head on over to here.

Coming pretty soon, the P2010 will deliver a swag of fun and variety with a choice of panels changeable on the fly and a sumptuous sportscar interior.

Our simulation faithfully reproduces the luxury sportscar feel of the P2010. Latest PBR material techniques mean we can deliver hyper-realistic materials and textures inside including soft leather seating, grained plastic moulding, polished metals and glossy plastics. Realistic carpeting and aerated roof lining complete the picture. Outside you will find the advanced composite material of the fuselage faithfully reproduced. The all-metal wings and tailplanes etc. have the correct flush-rivetted look with "pressure-puffs" across the surfaces. Every nut, bolt and wire has been accurately modelled and you will find a complete, highly detailed Lycoming engine under the lift up nose panel.

We have spent many hours on the flight dynamics to reproduce the performance envelope of the Tecnam as closely as possible. A joy to fly, we can promise you many enjoyable hours whether your bag is point to point or touring your favorite sceneries. There's a choice of Garmin-equipped or analog-gauged panels at a flick of a switch (on the fly!) and we have also included Flight1 GTN integration for more advanced navigation, traffic and weather, should you have this software.

We hope you will enjoy the advanced Tecnam P2010 as much as we did building it.

