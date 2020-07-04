  • Rolling Cumulus Software - Bush Pilots Paradises In 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-07-2020 04:58 PM  Number of Views: 4  
    0 Comments

    Rolling Cumulus
    Rolling Cumulus

    Rolling Cumulus Software, the prime outlet for "Adventure Flights and Missions", with never seen photo scenery airfields out in the jungles, mountains, oubacks and hard to get place of our plane has brought to all pilots but specially to those valiant bush ones its 2020 Series--Grass and Dirt on Your Wheels.

    Rolling Cumulus

    Rolling Cumulus

    Episode one out in March started it all by providing bush pilots twenty flights and scenery in Africa. Now the second of the series will bring you on April 30--Twenty More outstanding and dangerous airfields in Papua New Guinea, one of the most dangerous territories on earth!

    Rolling Cumulus

    Rolling Cumulus

    Check your passports, vaccines and the paperwork you will need to start your new career in this wild Territory where Bush pilots are the cream of the pie!

    Happy Landings!

    Rolling Cumulus

    "Series Special Offer" -- When you send us the purchase slip of any of these episodes you will receive every month until December 2020 One Special Scenery of an Unknown Airstrip somewhere in the world of Bush Flying.

    Learn More Here

    > Purchase Rolling Cumulus - Grass & Dirt On Your Wheels Episode I For FSX/P3D
    Shop other Rolling Cumulus adventures

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HN,
    4. Prepar3D,
    5. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies italy just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman quick look rex rolling cumulus sale simworks studios taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    vomacka

    Installing FSX on Win10 ERROR 1310, 1304..

    Thread Starter: vomacka

    I have been trying to install FSX standard (From installation CD) on my new, formatted, SSD drive (D:\FSX). This drive is NOT my boot/Win 10 drive. ...

    Last Post By: llivaudais Today, 04:37 PM Go to last post
    DAVIDSTRAKA

    Around the World Leg 59

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    Kingsford Smith International (YSSY) Brisbane, Queensland to Christchurch International (NZCH) Christchurch, New Zealand. The next leg is going to...

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 04:19 PM Go to last post
    American B777-223ER

    Five New Sceneries in One Week

    Thread Starter: American B777-223ER

    Five New Sceneries in One Week...2 Payware, 2 Freeware & 1 as a Contest Winner JetStream Designs Orly...Payware but on a rare sale ...

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 04:18 PM Go to last post
    taslss

    A2A Civilian Mustang Repaints

    Thread Starter: taslss

    Quick question, Can someone tell me if the military version A2A P-51 repaints will work on the Civilian P-51? Or am I out of luck? It seems like...

    Last Post By: dogdish Today, 04:00 PM Go to last post