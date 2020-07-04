Rolling Cumulus Software - Bush Pilots Paradises In 2020

Rolling Cumulus Software, the prime outlet for "Adventure Flights and Missions", with never seen photo scenery airfields out in the jungles, mountains, oubacks and hard to get place of our plane has brought to all pilots but specially to those valiant bush ones its 2020 Series--Grass and Dirt on Your Wheels.







Episode one out in March started it all by providing bush pilots twenty flights and scenery in Africa. Now the second of the series will bring you on April 30--Twenty More outstanding and dangerous airfields in Papua New Guinea, one of the most dangerous territories on earth!







Check your passports, vaccines and the paperwork you will need to start your new career in this wild Territory where Bush pilots are the cream of the pie!

Happy Landings!

"Series Special Offer" -- When you send us the purchase slip of any of these episodes you will receive every month until December 2020 One Special Scenery of an Unknown Airstrip somewhere in the world of Bush Flying.

> Purchase Rolling Cumulus - Grass & Dirt On Your Wheels Episode I For FSX/P3D

