  FSDG - Casablanca Released For X-Plane 11

    Nels_Anderson
    FSDG - Casablanca for X-Plane 11

    Casablanca! One of the biggest airports in North Africa and of course maybe the the most famous city on the continent, now in superb quality for X-Plane 11!

    With more than 10 million passengers per year, Mohammed V is the perfect counterpart to our popular FSDG-Cape Town scenery. Only 30 minutes from Lisbon and 45 minutes from Madrid, the Balearic or Canary islands, this is the ideal destination for all Africa-bound pilots!

    Features

    • Accurate rendition of Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport, Morocco (GMMN)
    • Includes new ground layout
    • Superb quality and performance
    • Animated jetways and marshallers (with SAM plugin)
    • Animated ground traffic
    • Routes and positions for AI traffic and static aircraft included
    • Manual included

    Purchase Aerosoft - FSDG Casablanca for X-Plane 11
    Purchase Aerosoft - FSDG LITE Casablanca for FSX and P3Dv4

