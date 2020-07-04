FSDG - Casablanca Released For X-Plane 11

Casablanca! One of the biggest airports in North Africa and of course maybe the the most famous city on the continent, now in superb quality for X-Plane 11!

With more than 10 million passengers per year, Mohammed V is the perfect counterpart to our popular FSDG-Cape Town scenery. Only 30 minutes from Lisbon and 45 minutes from Madrid, the Balearic or Canary islands, this is the ideal destination for all Africa-bound pilots!

Features

Accurate rendition of Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport, Morocco (GMMN)

Includes new ground layout

Superb quality and performance

Animated jetways and marshallers (with SAM plugin)

Animated ground traffic

Routes and positions for AI traffic and static aircraft included

Manual included

Purchase Aerosoft - FSDG Casablanca for X-Plane 11

Purchase Aerosoft - FSDG LITE Casablanca for FSX and P3Dv4