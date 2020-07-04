FSDG - Casablanca Released For X-Plane 11

Casablanca! One of the biggest airports in North Africa and of course maybe the the most famous city on the continent, now in superb quality for X-Plane 11!
With more than 10 million passengers per year, Mohammed V is the perfect counterpart to our popular FSDG-Cape Town scenery. Only 30 minutes from Lisbon and 45 minutes from Madrid, the Balearic or Canary islands, this is the ideal destination for all Africa-bound pilots!
Features
- Accurate rendition of Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport, Morocco (GMMN)
- Includes new ground layout
- Superb quality and performance
- Animated jetways and marshallers (with SAM plugin)
- Animated ground traffic
- Routes and positions for AI traffic and static aircraft included
- Manual included
Purchase Aerosoft - FSDG Casablanca for X-Plane 11
Purchase Aerosoft - FSDG LITE Casablanca for FSX and P3Dv4