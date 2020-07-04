Dolomites 3D - Cortina-Cadore Released

Frank Dainese and Fabio Bellini have released Cortina - Cadore for X-Plane 11.

This is part 2 of 5 of the new Dolomiti project by Frank Dainese and Fabio Bellini, a complete rework of the previous "Dolomiti 3D" published by FSC, with brand new 4K textures and 3D objects. This second part is focused on Cortina d'Ampezzo (the Queen of the Dolomites) and all of Cadore.

The scenery is in degree + 46 + 012 and includes a territory of about 1000 sq km in the eastern part of the Dolomites. All the Dolomites of the Cortina area, Le Tofane, Pomagagnon, Cristallo, Lagazuoi, Dolomiti di Fanes, Averau, 5 Torri, Lagusela, Lastoni di Formin, Crdoa da Lago, Sorapis, Scoton, Antelao and Pelmo.

Helipads and grass airfields included in this pack:

LIDI - Airport - 46.5829754 012.1119898 - Cortina d'Ampezzo

HELCO- Helipad - 46.57413275 012.11549615 - Airport Cortina

HLICD - Helipad - 46.5567965 012.1314460 - Cortina Codivilla

HLCR - Helipad - 46.4858144 012.1059620 - Croda Da Lago

HLHP - Helipad - 46.4321646 012.3760996 - Pieve Ospedale

HLNV - Helipad - 46.4952058 012.0461872 - Ref. Nuvolau

Source