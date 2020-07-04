  • Dolomites 3D - Cortina-Cadore Released

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-07-2020 12:53 PM  Number of Views: 124  
    0 Comments

    Dolomites 3D - Cortina-Cadore Released

    Frank Dainese and Fabio Bellini have released Cortina - Cadore for X-Plane 11.

    This is part 2 of 5 of the new Dolomiti project by Frank Dainese and Fabio Bellini, a complete rework of the previous "Dolomiti 3D" published by FSC, with brand new 4K textures and 3D objects. This second part is focused on Cortina d'Ampezzo (the Queen of the Dolomites) and all of Cadore.

    Dolomites 3D - Cortina-Cadore Released

    The scenery is in degree + 46 + 012 and includes a territory of about 1000 sq km in the eastern part of the Dolomites. All the Dolomites of the Cortina area, Le Tofane, Pomagagnon, Cristallo, Lagazuoi, Dolomiti di Fanes, Averau, 5 Torri, Lagusela, Lastoni di Formin, Crdoa da Lago, Sorapis, Scoton, Antelao and Pelmo.

    Helipads and grass airfields included in this pack:

    • LIDI - Airport - 46.5829754 012.1119898 - Cortina d'Ampezzo
    • HELCO- Helipad - 46.57413275 012.11549615 - Airport Cortina
    • HLICD - Helipad - 46.5567965 012.1314460 - Cortina Codivilla
    • HLCR - Helipad - 46.4858144 012.1059620 - Croda Da Lago
    • HLHP - Helipad - 46.4321646 012.3760996 - Pieve Ospedale
    • HLNV - Helipad - 46.4952058 012.0461872 - Ref. Nuvolau

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fsdg fsexpo fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan washington x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Timberleaf

    Covid-19

    Thread Starter: Timberleaf

    As we all contract in an attempt to refrain from gatherings, as we are all stocking up on supplies, and seemingly hunkering down, I just wanted to...

    Last Post By: napamule2 Today, 01:35 PM Go to last post
    jrs182p

    KSEA Scenery Issue

    Thread Starter: jrs182p

    When am as KSEA I find this situation. I have ORBX Global scenery but turning off Vector does not help. See the attached screen Print

    Last Post By: jrs182p Today, 12:46 PM Go to last post
    pmgebroff

    Washington State Ferries

    Thread Starter: pmgebroff

    Is there a way to convert the Washington state ferries from ai to pilotable so you can drive them?

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 12:19 PM Go to last post
    DAVIDSTRAKA

    Around the World Leg 57

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    Darwin International (YPDN) Darwin, Northwest Territory to Brisbane International (YBBN) Brisbane, Queensland PART 1 The Route:

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 11:59 AM Go to last post