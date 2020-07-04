  • Orbx - LOWW Vienna International Airport

    Scenery developer Gaya Simulations; working with Orbx, have released Vienna for P3Dv4 and X-Plane 11.

    Located in the heart of Europe, LOWW International Airport offers an enticing variety of short flight destinations. Get to your pilot's seat and set a 1 to 4 hour flight plan to land in some of the most popular cities in Europe, including Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Brussels, Amsterdam, London, Stockholm, Athens, Dublin, Madrid, Lisbon and more. It is also only a 40 minute flight to LOWI airport, for one of the best short flights to enjoy!

    Orbx - Gaya - LOWW Vienna International Airport

    Being one of Europe's "Mega Airports", Vienna is equipped with the infrastructure to cater to all levels of general aviation, from single engine charter planes, to the largest of international jet airliners. All the buildings have been reproduced with an exquisite level of detail. With photos, experience and guidance from staff at Vienna airport itself, this product features the current ground layout including the new Bravo cargo parking stands.

    As the seasons change in P3Dv4, so does the airport environment. From the hard winter of Central Europe to the colourful spring, Vienna is a destination for year-long travel, offering rich views on all the arrivals and departures.

    Orbx - Gaya - LOWW Vienna International Airport

