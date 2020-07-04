  • iFMS 3.0 Has Been Released

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-07-2020 11:02 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    iFMS

    I'm happy to announce that iFMS has now been released and is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

    Apart from the underlying graphics engine having been completely redesigned, some of the new features in this new version include:

    • Brand new more realistic FMC
    • EGPWS capcability
    • Terrain view on MFD
    • Map and Plan centered modes
    • LNAV and VNAV performance inprovements
    • Custom screen layout allows users to configure size and position of individual screens
    • Programmed flight plan now visible on X-Plane MFD
    • Allowance for latest navigraph data updates (no size limitations)

    What Is iFMS?

    iFMS will provide you with a nearly fully functional "Boeing style" Flight Management System, A Primary Flight Display, Navigation Display and a number of 2 or 4 engine EICAS displays on your Android device, iPhone, iPad or iPod. Build your very own home cockpit using only a few mobile devices and connect to any of the popular Flight Simulators over your local network. iFMS can be configured for use with almost any of your favorite Flight Simulator's standard or add-on aircraft. A number of default aircraft configutation files are included but you can easily make your own and download them to your iFMS either through iTunes on iOS devices or through file explorer on Android devices.

    Michael De Feyter
    www.ifms-fs.com
    Read Our Review Of iFMS
    Read Our Interview With The Developer

    1. Categories:
    2. FS2004,
    3. FSX,
    4. X-Plane,
    5. HN,
    6. Prepar3D,
    7. 2020
    Tags: app, ifms

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex robin rolling cumulus sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulkan washington x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    DAVIDSTRAKA

    Around the World Leg 57

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    Darwin International (YPDN) Darwin, Northwest Territory to Brisbane International (YBBN) Brisbane, Queensland PART 1 The Route:

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 11:59 AM Go to last post
    DAVIDSTRAKA

    Around the World Leg 58

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    Brisbane International (YBBN) Brisbane, Queensland to Kingsford Smith International (YSSY) Sydney, New South Wales. PART 1 The Route:

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 11:57 AM Go to last post
    asos

    Repaints do nt show

    Thread Starter: asos

    I have installed Rick Sasala's EA-6B Prowler and 2 repaints which do not show. Here is the aircraft cfg text: title=EA-6B sim=EA-6B model=...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 11:38 AM Go to last post
    aharon

    Tales of Two Alaskan Airports

    Thread Starter: aharon

    Shalom and greetings all my pals, Presenting the most famous Alaskan commuter route between two Alaskan cities Anchorage and Fairbanks At...

    Last Post By: aharon Today, 11:27 AM Go to last post