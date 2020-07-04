iFMS 3.0 Has Been Released

I'm happy to announce that iFMS has now been released and is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Apart from the underlying graphics engine having been completely redesigned, some of the new features in this new version include:

Brand new more realistic FMC

EGPWS capcability

Terrain view on MFD

Map and Plan centered modes

LNAV and VNAV performance inprovements

Custom screen layout allows users to configure size and position of individual screens

Programmed flight plan now visible on X-Plane MFD

Allowance for latest navigraph data updates (no size limitations)

What Is iFMS?

iFMS will provide you with a nearly fully functional "Boeing style" Flight Management System, A Primary Flight Display, Navigation Display and a number of 2 or 4 engine EICAS displays on your Android device, iPhone, iPad or iPod. Build your very own home cockpit using only a few mobile devices and connect to any of the popular Flight Simulators over your local network. iFMS can be configured for use with almost any of your favorite Flight Simulator's standard or add-on aircraft. A number of default aircraft configutation files are included but you can easily make your own and download them to your iFMS either through iTunes on iOS devices or through file explorer on Android devices.

Michael De Feyter

www.ifms-fs.com

Read Our Review Of iFMS

Read Our Interview With The Developer