An Introduction To Livery Painting With Layers Part III

An Introduction To Livery Painting With Layers Part 3 - Night Lighting For Traffic Global Liveries By Robin Tannahill

The next stage is to complete the "LIT" (darkness) files so that the livery just shows in the darkness plus the tail is dimly lit. This procedure was told to me by "Xplaner73" and works well:

1.Save the main .xcf or psd file WITH ALL LAYERS UNMERGED and close it.

2. Open the ATR42_HC.png and ATR42_HC_LIT.png files,

3. Generally speaking, when opening a _LIT .png, draw black closed areas around any plain "lit" tails, and engines etc. Only the window lights and/or the landing lights should be left showing apart from the black areas. In GIMP this will add the new black areas to the base layer. "Select All" and "Copy".

(In Paintshop, each new closed path automatically becomes a new layer, and you would have to do a "Merge Visible layers" procedure before selecting "All" and "Copy". In GIMP, however, the path tool will combine the new paths with the active layer, unless you specify you want it to be a separate layer, so the procedure outlined above doesn't require a merge layer procedure.)

In the case of the AT4 we are painting, the _LIT .png only has the windows and landing lights showing, so we can skip the making of the black areas, and instead just do a "Select All" and "Copy"

4. Go to the ATR42_HC.png and do an "Edit/Paste as new layer in place"

5. On this new pasted layer, use the "fuzzy select tool" and click that on the majority black area.

6. Do an Edit/Cut. Your screen should look like this:

Notice the "hatching" round the windows and the marks on the fuselage fronts. These will show up as lights when we are finished.

7.Go back to the ATR42_HC_LIT.png file. Use your color picker to select BLACK and then do a path round the existing lights as we did before with the engines and tail etc, and again the new black areas will merge with the exisitng ones. The .png should become a totally black layer. Again, do a "Select All" and "Copy" and then CLOSE this ATR42_HC_LIT.png. Go to the ATR42_HC.png and activate the base layer. Then do a "Edit/Paste as new layer in place" and a completely black layer should appear between the base and the lights. In the "Layers" window, reduce the Opacity of this new black layer to 98%. (The opacity tool is at the top of the Layers Window).

8. Save this new layered file as "ATR42_HC_LIT.xcf" (or psd if using Paintshop) and export the file as "ATR42_HC_LIT.png", overwriting the original. It should look like this:

Tailplane Lighting At Night

1. Photoshop

Hide the second "black at 98%" layer on your ATR42_HC_LIT.psd file

Select the base layer (i.e.,the fully colored one) make a selection round one of the tailplanes and do a "copy".

Unhide the second black layer and "paste" the bright taiplane copy you made as layer three, i.e., in between the black 98% opacity layer and the top layer with the lights. You now have to darken that new bright tailplane layer down to make it look like a tailplane lit up at night, but not too bright. Go to drop-down "Layer/Layer Style/Inner Shadow". The settings that were recommended to me were as the picture below:

This gives a nice nightime effect.

Now, because in the Air Corsica case, the tailplanes are "Mirrored", you can just duplicate the darkened layer, and flip it horizontal. Hide the "98% opacity" layer and move your duplicated darkened tailplane layer to the correct position on the other tailplane and then unhide the "98% opacity" layer. Save your ATR42_HC_LIT.psd file and then save as the ATR42_HC_LIT.png and proceed as before with the .dds conversion etc.