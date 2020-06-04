  • Flight Simulator Show 2020 On Hold

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-06-2020 12:00 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Flight Simulator Show 2020

    As many of you aware, by this time of the year, we usually have the show web site up and running, ticket sales live and we're announcing new exhibitors and seminars on a regular basis.

    With the world a different place right now we're unable to do that and as things stand we're on hold with pretty much everything to do with the show, it would be foolish to press on and start selling tickets and signing exhibitors up as things stand.

    Our venue (RAF Cosford) is currently closed and all big events right up until September have been cancelled. There is of course hope still and we're in communication with the team at Cosford and we are going to hear more by the end of the month/beginning of next, at which point we'll be able to tell you more. Apologies for this but there are of course far more important factors at play right now.

    This news is also posted on our web site here.

    Thanks to you all and for now, stay safe!

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. FS2004,
    3. FSX,
    4. X-Plane,
    5. HN,
    6. Prepar3D,
    7. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex robin rolling cumulus sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulkan washington x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Downwind66

    Airbus vs boeing freeware downloads!

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    I don't know, maybe it's just me? Airbus freeware downloads seem so much easier to find great downloads, most everything seems to work, they fly...

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 12:55 PM Go to last post
    DAVIDSTRAKA

    Around the World Leg 55

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    Kota Kinabalu (WBKK) Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia to Bali International (WADD) Denpasar, Indonesia PART 1 The Route: Who builds a hotel off...

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 12:49 PM Go to last post
    namerg

    Old Joystick & Yoke Hardware for new FS version..

    Thread Starter: namerg

    Hello all, I do have the following hardware and I am wondering if they will work with the new version of Flightier Simulator. Microsoft...

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 12:44 PM Go to last post
    mtheory8

    How do you keep FSX interesting?

    Thread Starter: mtheory8

    Hi folks, What do you do on FSX to keep things interesting? Fun addons? try different planes? practice non-normal procedures? do ATW trips?...

    Last Post By: anaismith Today, 12:38 PM Go to last post