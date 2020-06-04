  • VSKYLABS Vulkan Updates

    VSKYLABS Vulkan Updates

    VSKYLABS Fleet Pilots! X-Plane 11.50b1 (Beta-1) was just released. The entire VSKYLABS aircraft and helicopter fleet is *Good to GO* with the new X-Plane 11.50 Vulkan environment, as long as your PC specs are within the operating system and GPU requirements for Vulkan, specified in here:

    X-Plane 11.50 Public Beta 1: Vulkan and Metal Are Here | X-Plane Developer

    X-Plane public beta program is intended for testing...so...it is highly recommended, however, to backup your stable X-Plane installation, in case of trying/updating to the beta version, as X-Plane 11.50b1 is a Beta version, intended for testing and by that it is prone to instabilities and other various bugs and/or issues.

    It is also recommended to read these important notes about X-Plane 11.50b1:

    Some Quick Notes on the First Vulkan/Metal Beta | X-Plane Developer

    The VSKYLABS projects for X-Plane 11 are designed for ultimate VR experience...and the experience has got even better with the new X-Plane's Vulkan related performance improvements!

