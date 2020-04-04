Aerosoft - Airport Manchester XP11 Freebie

For free for you now: Airport Manchester XP11!

*The promotion 'Article for free' is valid from 30 March to 13 April 2020.

About Airport Manchester

Explore the Airport Manchester - the largest British airport outside the London metropolitan region.

Thanks to high-resolution ground textures and HDR night lighting, this add-on for X-Plane 11 renders a realistic and modern recreation of the airport at every time of day. The textures also feature physically correct lighting and reflection effects. Animated service vehicles, marshallers, and jetways bring the virtual Airport Manchester to life.

In addition, users of TerraMaxx can enjoy seasonal textures that paint the scenery white during winter. The add-on is also compatible with Orbx TrueEarth as well as World Traffic 3.

Features

HD ground textures including PBR

Custom HDR night lighting

Custom static aircrafts

HD vegetation

Animated service vehicles

Animated jetways/VDGS/marshaller (SAM plugin required)

Seasonal textures (TerraMaxx required)

Full Orbx compatibility (Orbx TrueEarth required)

Compatible with default AI Traffic and World Traffic 3

