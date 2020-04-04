  • Aerosoft - Airport Manchester XP11 Freebie

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-04-2020  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft - Airport Manchester XP11

    For free for you now: Airport Manchester XP11!
    *The promotion 'Article for free' is valid from 30 March to 13 April 2020.

    About Airport Manchester

    Explore the Airport Manchester - the largest British airport outside the London metropolitan region.

    Thanks to high-resolution ground textures and HDR night lighting, this add-on for X-Plane 11 renders a realistic and modern recreation of the airport at every time of day. The textures also feature physically correct lighting and reflection effects. Animated service vehicles, marshallers, and jetways bring the virtual Airport Manchester to life.

    In addition, users of TerraMaxx can enjoy seasonal textures that paint the scenery white during winter. The add-on is also compatible with Orbx TrueEarth as well as World Traffic 3.

    Features

    • HD ground textures including PBR
    • Custom HDR night lighting
    • Custom static aircrafts
    • HD vegetation
    • Animated service vehicles
    • Animated jetways/VDGS/marshaller (SAM plugin required)
    • Seasonal textures (TerraMaxx required)
    • Full Orbx compatibility (Orbx TrueEarth required)
    • Compatible with default AI Traffic and World Traffic 3

