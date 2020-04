Just Flight Offers Freebie Hawk T1/A

Our complete Hawk T1/A Advanced Trainer package for P3D v1-v4 and FSX is now available for you to fly during the month of April.

If you download the demo (452 MB) from the button below this will give you the complete Hawk product, exactly the same as if you had bought it, with no restrictions at all other than that it will no longer function after the end of April 2020.

