VSKYLABS He-162 Project News Flash

Nearly 4 years of research and on-going development has reached the point in time in which it is being *mature enough* to be set out in the open!

The VKYLABS 'Test-Pilot': He-162 Project is now being wrapped up with the most important aspects of the project: the creation of the Pilot Operational Handbook, which will include thorough information regarding the He-162 and how it works from the pilot's perspective.

This project is quite different from any other VSKYLABS add-on project for X-Plane: It is considered as "Educational", and it is featuring an inherent "battle" between man and machine. While the *Man* is trying to operate the machine within its operational limits, to the best of his knowledge, the *Machine* is deteriorating quite rapidly...loosing functionality and having excessive wear and tear during a single flight, trying to replicate the result of a fast, low-quality produced 1st generation jet fighter.

...After gaining experience with it, it will make you a better pilot, for sure!

Release is closer than ever now, so stay tuned!

Additional note: Entire communities all over the world are facing difficulties, pain or other implications as a result of the COVID-19 situation. VSKYLABS is wishing good health to all, and fast recovery to who ever is facing tough times.

Source

Previous Update

Another Previous Update