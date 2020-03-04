  • VSKYLABS He-162 Project News Flash

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-03-2020 01:05 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    VSKYLABS Test-Pilot: He-162 Project News Flash

    Nearly 4 years of research and on-going development has reached the point in time in which it is being *mature enough* to be set out in the open!

    The VKYLABS 'Test-Pilot': He-162 Project is now being wrapped up with the most important aspects of the project: the creation of the Pilot Operational Handbook, which will include thorough information regarding the He-162 and how it works from the pilot's perspective.

    This project is quite different from any other VSKYLABS add-on project for X-Plane: It is considered as "Educational", and it is featuring an inherent "battle" between man and machine. While the *Man* is trying to operate the machine within its operational limits, to the best of his knowledge, the *Machine* is deteriorating quite rapidly...loosing functionality and having excessive wear and tear during a single flight, trying to replicate the result of a fast, low-quality produced 1st generation jet fighter.

    ...After gaining experience with it, it will make you a better pilot, for sure!

    Release is closer than ever now, so stay tuned!

    Additional note: Entire communities all over the world are facing difficulties, pain or other implications as a result of the COVID-19 situation. VSKYLABS is wishing good health to all, and fast recovery to who ever is facing tough times.

    Source
    Previous Update
    Another Previous Update

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex robinson rolling cumulus sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Don T.

    FSX no sound what so ever

    Thread Starter: Don T.

    Hi.

    Last Post By: Don T. Today, 02:53 PM Go to last post
    Prostock

    A320-200 No Interior Lights

    Thread Starter: Prostock

    Downloaded (link below) New Zealand A320-200 When I push L key, interior Lights just Flash On & then Off. Any idea's? ...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 02:43 PM Go to last post
    fatoulis

    About airbus ...

    Thread Starter: fatoulis

    Hello, i'm writing to you regarding to a problem that i've faced with all of airbus models (in basepack version) from fsxaibureau.com. When i fly...

    Last Post By: fatoulis Today, 02:22 PM Go to last post
    lnuss

    Handling Fixes For Some FSX Aircraft

    Thread Starter: lnuss

    I've now uploaded two files with handling fixes for certain aircraft. https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/fslib.php?do=copyright&fid=208592 contains the...

    Last Post By: piet06273 Today, 02:02 PM Go to last post