  • TFDi Design 717 Updates

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-03-2020 11:26 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    TFDi Design

    Good morning! I come bearing good news:

    The New 717 Update

    As many of you know, the 717 has been plagued with the View Switch CTD for a while now, and the SLI flicker has also been reported. As of April 3rd 2020, both of these bugs are now fixed. This means the CTD when switching views no longer occurs, and the SLI flicker when running two graphics cards has also been fully resolved.

    On behalf of everyone at TFDi Design, we would like to thank our small team of affected users and testers with bringing this resolution out as the final update of the TFDi Design 717, version 1.1.4.0.

    For People Affected by the SLI Flicker

    There are some additional steps that need to be taken in order to support the fix. In the Prepar3D v4\SimObjects\Airplanes\TFDi_Design_717\Panel\LegacyRender folder, there will be a Panel.cfg and 717.dll file. Copy these two items into the directory above, TFDi_Design_717\Panel folder. This will allow the TFDi Design 717 to support SLI.

    If there are any problems or you need some additional help, please reach out to the support team here.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc australia beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Prostock

    A320-200 No Interior Lights

    Thread Starter: Prostock

    Downloaded (link below) New Zealand A320-200 When I push L key, interior Lights just Flash On & then Off. Any idea's? ...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 11:56 AM Go to last post
    BONDENO

    Fs9 is there a future

    Thread Starter: BONDENO

    I really hope we still get scenery and AI Planes, flight plans etc. for Fs9. It looks like it’s on the decline to what is being made for free; I...

    Last Post By: JSMR Today, 11:03 AM Go to last post
    adamb

    Vought A-8 Crusader - Freeware

    Thread Starter: adamb

    Orbx Crusader, get it at link below http://royalefrenchnavy.restauravia.fr/RFN-Creations.htm#Avi

    Last Post By: flightsimg Today, 10:56 AM Go to last post
    adamb

    P-40 Warhawk from A2A for free

    Thread Starter: adamb

    You can get at A2A, just put in in your cart and checkout.

    Last Post By: flightsimg Today, 10:54 AM Go to last post