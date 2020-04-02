Microsoft Flight Simulator April 2, 2020 Development Update

"Does this mean new invites are on the way?"

Not at this moment.

With the release of Alpha 1.2.5.0 yesterday, the team is focused on addressing any issues related to the download and install of the updated alpha build. Once we've completed that process (~ 1 week), we will focus on assessing the current alpha participation. We appreciate all the great community feedback from our posting of the Build Change List, we will continue to release these notes going forward.

– MSFS TEAM

Development Update

Here is an update on the current postponed deliverables:

EARLY APRIL – Feedback Snapshot update.

MID APRIL – Partnership Series update will be released.

LATE APRIL/EARLY MAY – EPISODE 8 (IFR) will be released.

Alpha Build Update

Yesterday we released Alpha Build 1.2.5.0. The detailed change list can be found here.

The team is currently focused on resolving any issues from the release of the latest Alpha build. We expect this process to take about a week before we will shift attention over to the Alpha participation.

For those currently participating in the Alpha, please make sure to check the weekly test requests post in the Alpha forums!

Alpha Invitations

We are currently focused on Alpha release tasks and will turn our attention to Alpha participation within the next week.

Ensure that everyone that received an acceptance email has access to the Alpha. Assess Alpha participation options for adding more people as quickly as possible. Prioritize access for those that registered early for pre-release build testing.

