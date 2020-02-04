X-Plane 11.50 Beta 1 Released

Laminar Research has announced that X-Plane 11.50 Beta 1 is now live on the Laminar servers, and should be available on Steam later today. They've also released a video demonstrating how to set the rendering options in this new version.

Laminar Research, creator of the X-Plane flight simulator franchise, is proud to announce the long-awaited Vulkan/Metal update of its flagship desktop simulation product, X-Plane 11.50 Beta.

Laminar normally does not publish press releases for beta versions of X-Plane, but the Vulkan release is so important to the X-Plane 11 roadmap that we decided to publicly announce it before the final-release version is available.

Vulkan (PC) and Metal (Mac) are rendering level APIs that change how X-Plane interacts with the graphics card. They are faster than OpenGL that X-Plane has used in the past. Overall, most users will see improved frame rates and reduced stutters when using Vulkan or Metal.

In X-Plane 11.50 Beta, there is a check-box in the rendering settings that enables Vulkan or Metal. A restart of X-Plane is necessary for the change to take effect. If for some reason a user encounters problems while using Vulkan or Metal, OpenGL is still available by simply unchecking the Vulkan/Metal check-box.

X-Plane 11.50 has been in private beta testing since the end of 2019. During the long development cycle for the 11.50 Beta, better handling of plugin drawing was added, a new process for texture paging was added and iterated 3 times, and multiple fixes to increase performance were added.

X-Plane 11.50 Beta is now available to all X-Plane 11 users on both the Laminar and Steam sites through the X-Plane 11 update feature.

More technical information on the Vulkan update can be found on the Laminar development blog

Laminar Research is creator of the X-Plane franchise of flight simulators, including X-Plane 11, the latest desktop version. X-Plane 11 is available in both a consumer and FAA certified professional version. Laminar also offers X-Plane versions for both the iPhone and iPad, as well as other mobile systems.X-Plane's flight model, scope, versatility, customizability, and 3rd party add-ons make it the ultimate flight simulation experience for Macintosh, Windows, Linux, IOS, and Android platforms.

