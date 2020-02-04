  • Bravo Zulu - Firefly For FSX/P3D Updated

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-02-2020 04:38 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    Bravo Zulu - Firefly For FSX/P3D Updated

    The Bravo Zulu Firefly for P3D and FSX has been updated to include TacPack functionality. TacPack from VRS adds working weapons to the Firefly allowing the guns, bombs, and rockets to interact with the simulated world allowing you to take out the pesky AI that cut you up in the landing pattern, or to take on more 'intelligent' opponents in multi-player. With TacPack installed the Firefly's weapons will automatically gain the extra capability.

    The update also includes a number of minor fixes to the aircraft trim, canopy sound, and P3Dv4 carrier compatibility and retains the original non-destructive rockets and bombs.

    Purchase Bravo Zulu - Firefly

