  Orbx - Boulder City

    by Nels_Anderson
    I am very excited to announce a new major project from legendary developer Ken Hall: Boulder City Municipal Airport! A true labor of love for Ken and meticulously crafted over two years; Boulder City sits 2,203 feet above sea level surrounded by vast desert to the south and Boulder City to the north.

    Situated just south of the fabulous Las Vegas, Boulder City Municipal Airport is the perfect base to start your sightseeing tours of the Grand Canyon, Hoover Dam and Lake Mead. Those who love to explore natural beauty within the simulators will be fully immersed with the extensive coverage area provided by this vibrant airport.

    Ken has brought his obsessive attention to detail to this locally iconic airport, ensuring each uniquely textured static aircraft, hangar and airport building is truly authentic and realistic. Everything has been designed specifically for Boulder City to give you a taste of what it really feels like to be in the humid desert. All primary features are modeled in full PBR glory, with ground textures hand-drawn and dozens of unique vegetation types created solely for this project.

    Each year, over 100,000 departures take to the skies from Boulder City Municipal Airport offering scenic tours far and wide, including over the nearby mountain ranges. Whether you choose to take a light aircraft across the desert plains or a helicopter, the airport functions perfectly for both.

    Boulder City Municipal Airport features a comprehensive coverage area outside of the airport, encompassing the entirety of Boulder City, Hoover Dam, sections of Lake Mead and even the outskirts of Las Vegas. Explore local golf courses, casinos, hotels and more, leading to a seamless experience as you depart for the Grand Canyon.

