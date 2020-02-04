PMDG - A Few Updates - But Still No Fooling About

On a lighter note than my earlier post, there are a few things I wanted to get you up-to-speed regarding.

25% Discount on PMDG Long Haulers

From now until 14APR20 (2359h US EDT) we are offering all of our FSX and Prepar3D Longhaulers at 25% off the normal list price. This includes the PMDG 747-400 Queen of the Skies II, PMDG 747-8 Queen of the Skies II, PMDG 777-200LR, PMDG 777-300ER and PMDG DC-6 airplanes in FSX/P3D.

We figure all of us are bound to have quite a bit more time to enjoy our flying in the weeks and months ahead, and if we can all escape our captivity by enjoying some nice long haul flying to far flung corners that we might not normally have time to reach- this will be a grand thing.

Our shopping cart will automatically reduce the price at checkout, so there are no coupons to enter, or tasks to perform. Simply make the purchase and the automation will take care of the rest for you.

Updated 747 Is In Testing

We have pushed a few updates for the entire 747 product line to our testing team. Things are progressing, but we are still putting out some small issues and tightening down a few details as we get the product update ready to push out to you. We thought you would have this update a few weeks ago- but for reasons that are probably obvious we have all been a bit "OBE" around here lately and productivity just hasn't been what it normally would be at this point of the year.

Then What?

Once we have this one stable, current thinking is that we have an update for NGXu users that will easily slot into trail behind the 747. Originally we thought 777 would happen first, but that one is giving us a bit of trouble and needs more time to sort out details. Once 747 is out of testing, we will evaluate which of the twins is going to testing first- and that is the one we will give to you next.

Once we know which one it is- I'll shout... (And since there will inevitably be the conspiracy theorist out there hoping for some off-the-wall conspiracy: There is none. We just have quite a bit of work on our hands, and if it is taking time, it makes sense to make efficient use of our testing resources by giving them whichever product is ready... No much science (or tinfoil hat) to it at all...)

Okay, that is about all I have for you at this moment... Stay healthy!

