AirwaySim Announces New Beginner's World

A new Beginner's World #1 scenario is now open!

AirwaySim has always two concurrent Beginner's World scenarios running (BW#1 and BW#2). They both use the same settings and same time frame.

Our beginner game series is aimed for all newbies and other players wishing to test different playing styles in an easier environment. Duration of one scenario is always approximately 60 real days. The scenario runs for ~10 game years with a speed of 25 minutes per day, and all of AirwaySim's main features are included in these scenarios.

When a BW scenario ends, a new one will start within a few days. The two scenarios are running in parallel so that there is always one BW scenario start every month.

Beginner's World #1

