AirwaySim Announces New Beginner's World

    AirwaySim

    A new Beginner's World #1 scenario is now open!

    AirwaySim has always two concurrent Beginner's World scenarios running (BW#1 and BW#2). They both use the same settings and same time frame.

    Our beginner game series is aimed for all newbies and other players wishing to test different playing styles in an easier environment. Duration of one scenario is always approximately 60 real days. The scenario runs for ~10 game years with a speed of 25 minutes per day, and all of AirwaySim's main features are included in these scenarios.

    When a BW scenario ends, a new one will start within a few days. The two scenarios are running in parallel so that there is always one BW scenario start every month.

    Beginner's World #1

    AirwaySim - Manage Your Own Airline

    • In AirwaySim you can create your own airline and build your very own airline empire, you are the airline CEO.
    • You will start off small with older used aircraft and work your way through to the big leagues of large international air carriers.
    • Expand your airline with new routes and aircraft and open new base airports.
    • Choose the right strategy for your airline. Will you be a small regional carrier or a large longhaul mega airline?

    Visit AirwaySim Here

