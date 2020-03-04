  • Fly With That One Pilot Chick #3

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-03-2020 06:36 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments
    Fly with That One Pilot Chick

    Fly With That One Pilot Chick

    by Ron Blehm

    Premise

    What we have asked you flight-sim fanatics to do, is to virtually join, THAT ONE PILOT CHICK, on her real-world flying adventures. As you replicate her flights on your simulators, we ask you to post the videos / screen shots on YOUR YouTube and share the link with us, or you can send your screen shots / videos to me and I'll share those when our next feature is published.

    This way, we can all share our own sim-world experiences as THAT ONE PILOT CHICK flys around the scenic Pacific Northwest.

    That One Pilot Chick     That One Pilot Chick

    Review

    Feature number two was a tour of the Portland, Oregon and Willamette River areas which THAT ONE PILOT CHICK did some years ago actually. For the simmers, we heard from:

    Dan24J
    Emile
    Melo
    Scott

    Click on their names to view their videos.

    I've combined the next three together:

    Gerard Guichard, Michael Cowan and Thomas Oftedal

    That One Pilot Chick     That One Pilot Chick

    Update

    THAT ONE PILOT CHICK has moved / relocated to KALW and will be basing her flying from that location. It is east of the Cascade Mountain range and a bit more arid than the Coastal / Portland areas but will provide us some great, scenic flying. Also, a real-world update: THAT ONE PILOT CHICK has now passed all of her FAA requirements for IFR so she is now an instrument rated private pilot which will expand what she can do and will allow us more adventures. Next up: Commercial Rating in a more advanced aircraft!

    That One Pilot Chick

    Flight Three

    For this flight, we simply want to get to know the new area around Walla Walla, WA. Set Time and Season to a lovely spring day, scattered high clouds, temps in the mid-70s (F) with south winds variable 8-12 knots. We will depart in our little Cessna from KALW runway 20 and continue south, heading 201°, to KPDT. You can land or simply touch-and-go through Pendleton and once clear of the airport area, turn north heading 338° into KPSC. From Pasco, you'll head about 080° back into a right-hand pattern for KALW.

    Easy! We were cruising at around 4500 feet.

    Check out this combo FS and Real-World video:

    Your Job

    As noted above, please take screen shots and videos to share next time. Those can be e-mailed to: [email protected]

    That One Pilot Chick

    You can also follow our real-world pilot on Instagram:

    @thatonepilotchick

    Ron Blehm

    1. Categories:
    2. HF

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc australia beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Just Flight Offers Freebie Hawk T1/A

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?20534-Just-Flight-Offers-Freebie-Hawk-T1-A

    Last Post By: lmhariano Today, 07:06 PM Go to last post
    Don T.

    FSX no sound what so ever

    Thread Starter: Don T.

    Hi.

    Last Post By: simtech95209 Today, 07:00 PM Go to last post
    American B777-223ER

    Latin Vibe, Miami

    Thread Starter: American B777-223ER

    Latin Vibe, Miami...the Germans are frequent visitors.

    Last Post By: adamb Today, 07:00 PM Go to last post
    andyjohnston

    Around the World...again

    Thread Starter: andyjohnston

    In one of my most recent flights I found myself in a Mooney Acclaim with a glass cockpit and flew it out to St John's, Newfoundland, so I figured I'd...

    Last Post By: adamb Today, 06:57 PM Go to last post