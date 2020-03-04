Fly With That One Pilot Chick #3



Fly With That One Pilot Chick by Ron Blehm

Premise

What we have asked you flight-sim fanatics to do, is to virtually join, THAT ONE PILOT CHICK, on her real-world flying adventures. As you replicate her flights on your simulators, we ask you to post the videos / screen shots on YOUR YouTube and share the link with us, or you can send your screen shots / videos to me and I'll share those when our next feature is published.

This way, we can all share our own sim-world experiences as THAT ONE PILOT CHICK flys around the scenic Pacific Northwest.

Review

Feature number two was a tour of the Portland, Oregon and Willamette River areas which THAT ONE PILOT CHICK did some years ago actually. For the simmers, we heard from:

Dan24J

Emile

Melo

Scott

Click on their names to view their videos.

I've combined the next three together:

Gerard Guichard, Michael Cowan and Thomas Oftedal

Update

THAT ONE PILOT CHICK has moved / relocated to KALW and will be basing her flying from that location. It is east of the Cascade Mountain range and a bit more arid than the Coastal / Portland areas but will provide us some great, scenic flying. Also, a real-world update: THAT ONE PILOT CHICK has now passed all of her FAA requirements for IFR so she is now an instrument rated private pilot which will expand what she can do and will allow us more adventures. Next up: Commercial Rating in a more advanced aircraft!

Flight Three

For this flight, we simply want to get to know the new area around Walla Walla, WA. Set Time and Season to a lovely spring day, scattered high clouds, temps in the mid-70s (F) with south winds variable 8-12 knots. We will depart in our little Cessna from KALW runway 20 and continue south, heading 201°, to KPDT. You can land or simply touch-and-go through Pendleton and once clear of the airport area, turn north heading 338° into KPSC. From Pasco, you'll head about 080° back into a right-hand pattern for KALW.

Easy! We were cruising at around 4500 feet.

Check out this combo FS and Real-World video:

Your Job

As noted above, please take screen shots and videos to share next time. Those can be e-mailed to: [email protected]

You can also follow our real-world pilot on Instagram:

@thatonepilotchick

Ron Blehm