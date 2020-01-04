  • France VFR Releases LFRN Rennes Bretagne

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 04-01-2020 02:54 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    France VFR Releases LFRN Rennes Bretagne

    LFRN - Rennes Bretagne for P3Dv4 models the airport of Rennes Bretagne (Dpt35) in an extremely detailed way, including high definition building and ground textures as well as the corresponding night textures. The stage can be used independently or in addition to Bretagne VFR Vol.2. It is also compatible with Truelandscape.

    Technical Specifications

    • Ground textures of about 0.25 to 0.5 meter / pixel resolution from aerial photography reworked for an optimal visual rendition (summer only) including night textures.
    • Autogen buildings and vegetation for each platform including night textures.
    • 2 versions included : standalone version (also suitable for TRUElandscape) and Regional VFR compatible version.
    • Flatten/slope platform correction for each airport.
    • Geo-referenced data for maximum compatibility with future add-ons installed on the same area.
    • Development process 100% SDK (System Developement Kit) specifications compliant, ensuring maximum compatibility with new releases.
    • SIAA VAC - IAC - ARRDEP charts provided.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations accu-sim active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Drooped Snoot

    Server Hosting Always Going Down!!? Losing Sanity.

    Thread Starter: Drooped Snoot

    I started hosting an FSX multiplayer server, Flameout a few weeks ago with port forwarding and all as in the "guidebooks" online. At the start the...

    Last Post By: llivaudais Today, 04:41 PM Go to last post
    Soundwhiz

    .:.:.Agua Caliente County Park.:.:.

    Thread Starter: Soundwhiz

    Hello everyone Coming back after long absence. Babies happened, but now I can finally get back into it. Stoked to be able to run FSX at reasonable...

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 04:35 PM Go to last post
    andyjohnston

    Around the World...again

    Thread Starter: andyjohnston

    In one of my most recent flights I found myself in a Mooney Acclaim with a glass cockpit and flew it out to St John's, Newfoundland, so I figured I'd...

    Last Post By: andyjohnston Today, 04:29 PM Go to last post
    American B777-223ER

    Hertz?

    Thread Starter: American B777-223ER

    Hertz? Again? Real photo-scenery, real weather...mid-flight sampling.

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 04:09 PM Go to last post