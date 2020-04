France VFR Releases LFRN Rennes Bretagne

LFRN - Rennes Bretagne for P3Dv4 models the airport of Rennes Bretagne (Dpt35) in an extremely detailed way, including high definition building and ground textures as well as the corresponding night textures. The stage can be used independently or in addition to Bretagne VFR Vol.2. It is also compatible with Truelandscape.

Technical Specifications

Ground textures of about 0.25 to 0.5 meter / pixel resolution from aerial photography reworked for an optimal visual rendition (summer only) including night textures.

Autogen buildings and vegetation for each platform including night textures.

2 versions included : standalone version (also suitable for TRUElandscape) and Regional VFR compatible version.

Flatten/slope platform correction for each airport.

Geo-referenced data for maximum compatibility with future add-ons installed on the same area.

Development process 100% SDK (System Developement Kit) specifications compliant, ensuring maximum compatibility with new releases.

SIAA VAC - IAC - ARRDEP charts provided.

Source