A Diamond DV20 is now in development for P3D and has been added to some esteemed company within the "in development" section on our website.
Still some way off yet but one to keep an eye on.
A Diamond DV20 is now in development for P3D and has been added to some esteemed company within the "in development" section on our website.
Still some way off yet but one to keep an eye on.
The multiplayer Discovery Series video is out. https://youtu.be/ezcSVFQdc5gLast Post By: lnuss Today, 01:57 PM
Hi all Returning to FS after many years lay off. I have FSX Steam running fine on my PC. When I previously flew FSX I had an easyJet A319 as my...Last Post By: thebadman Today, 01:52 PM
A Little Swift Gift...thank you Aeroplane Heaven!Last Post By: pugilist2 Today, 12:49 PM
Queen Alia International (OJAI) Amman, Jordan to Minhad AB (OMDM) Minhad AB, United Arab Emirates. Could not go into OMDW because it did not exist...Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 12:13 PM