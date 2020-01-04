  • Canadian Xpress April 2020 Monthly Challenge

    Canadian Xpress April 2020 Monthly Challenge

    Easter Island is the most remote airport and the second most remote island in the world and is located in the southeastern Pacific Ocean, at the southeasternmost point of the Polynesian Triangle in Oceania. Easter Island is most famous for its nearly 1,000 extant monumental statues, called moai, created by the early Rapa Nui people. In 1995, UNESCO named Easter Island a World Heritage Site, with much of the island protected within Rapa Nui National Park.

    It is believed that Easter Island's Polynesian inhabitants arrived on Easter Island sometime near 1200 AD. They created a thriving and industrious culture, as evidenced by the island's numerous enormous stone moai and other artifacts. However, land clearing for cultivation and the introduction of the Polynesian rat led to gradual deforestation.

    Your mission is to fly from Arturo Merino Benitez Airport (SCEL) to Mataveri Airport (SCIP) which is located on Easter Island with either the Canadian Xpress Airbus A330-200/300, Boeing 777-200/300 or Boeing 787-8 freeware or payware aircraft only which are available to all pilots regardless of rank, but only for the challenge.

    Join Canadian Xpress today in order to participate as there are some great prizes to be won including:

    • Aerosoft Products
    • Bonus Flight Hours
    • Canadian Xpress Monthly Challenge Award

    The April 2020 Challenge is open to all Canadian Xpress® pilots from April 1st, 2020 until April 29th, 2020.

    Canadian Xpress Virtual Airline
    "Fly Virtually Anywhere!™"
    http://CanadianXpress.ca

    CXA-TV "Watch Us Fly!"
    http://CXA-TV.com

