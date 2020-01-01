  • VSKYLABS Announces Test-Pilot FA Tensor 600X Project

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-31-2020 11:57 AM  Number of Views: 4  
    0 Comments

    VSKYLABS Announces Test-Pilot FA Tensor 600X Project

    The Fraundorfer Aeronautics Tensor 600X Gyroplane is the upcoming VSKYLABS gyrocopter project for X-Plane 11!

    The Tensor 600X was designed and built by the German company Fraundorfer Aeronautics. It is a 21st century, two seat gyrocopter, designed for urban air mobility, transport and surveillance missions. It has successfully completed its maiden flight.

    The FA-600X features wings, and can utilize by design, the use of multiple powerplant types (reciprocating, electric, hydrogen engines).

    The VSKYLABS 'Test-Pilot': FA Tensor 600X Project is being developed for X-Plane's Experimental flight model environment. It is a fully featured, VR capable project which is designed with the goal of achieving a superb and authentic gyrocopter simulation of the Tensor 600X.

    The project will include two types of cockpit panels - a classic (analog) panel and a dual G1000 glass cockpit panel.

    Development Notice: The development of the VSKYLABS FA Tensor 600X Project for X-Plane flight simulator was approved by Fraundorfer Aeronautics. VSKYLABS is developing this add-on project independently, with information from Fraundorfer Aeronautics regarding development details of the Tensor 600X.

    The project is undergoing heavy development already and it is scheduled for release within the VSKYLABS 2020 releases road map.


    Maiden Flight video, published at the Fraundorfer Aeronautics channel

    Source
    Fraundorfer Aeronautics

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    JSMR

    Running FS9 with 2 monitors sound issue

    Thread Starter: JSMR

    I have no issues using a 2nd monitor whether wx/ACARS apps and windows with charts etc on the 2nd monitor. Or undocking some panels and moving them...

    Last Post By: CRJ_simpilot Today, 01:17 PM Go to last post
    Don T.

    FSX no sound what so ever

    Thread Starter: Don T.

    Hi.

    Last Post By: Don T. Today, 01:02 PM Go to last post
    Bwoinbeerr

    Resizing Textures

    Thread Starter: Bwoinbeerr

    Good evening all! I have just bought the Carenado H25B, and I also have a couple of other Carenado products. I love their planes, but on my...

    Last Post By: dogdish Today, 12:29 PM Go to last post
    alexbreza

    Help with FSX install

    Thread Starter: alexbreza

    Hello all, I had FSX 2 versions installed one on Steam and the other on PC DVD. I uninstalled both versions and permanently deleted Steam version....

    Last Post By: alexbreza Today, 10:29 AM Go to last post