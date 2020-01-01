VSKYLABS Announces Test-Pilot FA Tensor 600X Project

The Fraundorfer Aeronautics Tensor 600X Gyroplane is the upcoming VSKYLABS gyrocopter project for X-Plane 11!

The Tensor 600X was designed and built by the German company Fraundorfer Aeronautics. It is a 21st century, two seat gyrocopter, designed for urban air mobility, transport and surveillance missions. It has successfully completed its maiden flight.

The FA-600X features wings, and can utilize by design, the use of multiple powerplant types (reciprocating, electric, hydrogen engines).

The VSKYLABS 'Test-Pilot': FA Tensor 600X Project is being developed for X-Plane's Experimental flight model environment. It is a fully featured, VR capable project which is designed with the goal of achieving a superb and authentic gyrocopter simulation of the Tensor 600X.

The project will include two types of cockpit panels - a classic (analog) panel and a dual G1000 glass cockpit panel.

Development Notice: The development of the VSKYLABS FA Tensor 600X Project for X-Plane flight simulator was approved by Fraundorfer Aeronautics. VSKYLABS is developing this add-on project independently, with information from Fraundorfer Aeronautics regarding development details of the Tensor 600X.

The project is undergoing heavy development already and it is scheduled for release within the VSKYLABS 2020 releases road map.



Maiden Flight video, published at the Fraundorfer Aeronautics channel

