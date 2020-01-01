  • Tailstrike Designs LICR Pro Enters Beta

    Tailstrike Designs LICR Pro Enters Beta

    Scenery developer Tailstrike Designs have announced in a recent Facebook post that their P3D scenery of LICR Professional has entered beta testing:

    Reggio di Calabria "Tito Minniti" Airport, also known as Aeroporto dello Stretto is located near Reggio, in southern Calabria, Italy. It serves mainly the Province of Reggio and the Province of Messina, and partially the Province of Vibo Valentia, an area with more than 1,200,000 people. Daily flights depart and arrive for several Italian cities, and are seasonally augmented by flights to various other countries.

    1 Comment
    
      Rupert - Today, 10:10 AM
      Looks great i that shot!!

      Rupert

