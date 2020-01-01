Review: Just Flight - Conington Airfield

Conington, or Peterborough/Conington Aerodrome (XHV), is a privately owned airfield located near the villages of Holme and Conington, in the UK county of Cambridgeshire. Its history dates back to World War II, when it was built as RAF Glatton, by the 809th United States Army Corps of Engineers. Once constructed, it then housed no less than the magnificent B-17 Flying Fortress bombers of the 457th Bombardment Group. Later on, the airfield was then passed to RAF Bomber Command.

Its subsequent history is unclear but we do know that a control tower was eventually built in 1995, then in 2000 the airfield changed ownership and it was renamed Peterborough Business Airport. It is now home to Flying Club Conington, and has a flying school, engineering and full airfield service including fuel.

First Impressions

On first loading up the scenery, my first impression was that Conington was in keeping with its rural surroundings; simple yet functional, small and uncluttered. A closer comparison using Google Maps then confirmed how accurately each road and each building was laid out. The developers have even included the accurate placement of bins and barrels, picnic benches and a shed! The only thing I found missing was the wind sock, but who hasn't ever lost a sock!

Buildings

Moving on to the buildings themselves, we all know they are accurately placed but do they resemble the real thing? Well, yes, they do, even down to the number of windows on the roof of the flight school. Also present is the Flying Club Conington sign on the side of the school. I especially like the added nod to the 457th Bomb Group as well as the 748th, 749th, 750th, 751st squadrons. Each building has been modelled exactly how it looks in real life, so when you are flying in your sim, you are getting an exact representation (within limitations) of what the airfield looks like. They have even given life to the conservatory lounge of the flying club, so rather than feeling like you're looking at an empty building devoid of life, it looks like you've arrived between meals! Look up and you'll see someone has even left a fan in the window.

Textures And Objects

It's nice to see that the textures are also accurate, from the detailed brickwork on the flying club to the peeling paint on the hangar doors of Aerolease Engineering. Of course, the surroundings always have an impact on everything and this is something Just Flight have not forgotten. They have well placed field and farmland textures, and pan out and you will even see a nearby property surrounded by trees and more fields. This, for those of you who are interested, are stables.

As far as objects are concerned, aside from the buildings and airport-related objects such as fuel tanks and control tower, there isn't much else. Perhaps it's a Sunday morning and everyone is still at church. Whilst this is meant to be a small, quiet airfield, a few static planes or people would have made the place feel a bit more lively. That being said, the distinct lack of objects does not take away from the scenery because it pairs up nicely with the airfield's quiet status.