Taburet - Vancouver XP for X-Plane 11

Vancouver XP is complete scenery for the city of Vancouver with custom objects and custom autogen blended into a photorealistic base texturing. Autogen built from OSM data. All objects and buildings are based on real world data, position, dimension as accurate as possible. The scenery can be used by day or night and is compatible with any airport add-ons.

Purchase Taburet - Vancouver XP for X-Plane 11