Orbx Releases Caernarfon Airport For X-Plane 11

Available now for X-Plane 11 is EGCK Caernarfon Airport!

Created by TrueEarth developer Tony Wroblewski (also known for EGCB, L52, ENOV and ENHA), the entire airfield has been modelled in superb detail from extensive real-world photography and numerous site visits. EGCK offers unmatched realism and accuracy.

This is quite a popular airport in the X-Plane world, with Paul Mort creating quite a nice freeware rendition (perfect for those wishing to check out the location first):

egck_-_caernarfon_airport_wales.zip