  BetterPushback For X-Plane Updated

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-30-2020 11:12 AM
    BetterPushback for X-Plane

    The popular X-Plane plugin for X-Plane 11 has been updated:

    This is a pushback plugin for the X-Plane 11 flight simulator. It provides an overhead view to plan a pushback route and accomplishes a fully automated "hands-off" pushback, letting the user focus on aircraft startup and other pilot duties during pushback. It can of course also tow you forward, or perform any arbitrarily complicated pushback operation. To increase immersion, it speaks to you in a variety of languages and accents, simulating ground staff at various places around the world.

    Enhancements:

    • Rewrote path rendering to add support for Vulkan and Metal rendering in X-Plane 11.50
    • Asynchronous tug loading - starting pushback will no longer lag the simulator as BetterPushback is loading in the tug model. Instead, the load will happen invisibly in the background.

    Bugfixes:

    • Implemented workaround for when X-Plane returns inverted-Y coordinate at certain sceneries using custom terminal buildings with inverted normals on the roof.

