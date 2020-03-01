  • New Release of OpenSceneryX v4.4.0

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-30-2020 10:24 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    OpenSceneryX

    We have just released a new version of the library.

    The installer application has not changed, so if you still have the installer on your machine, just re-run it and it will update the library to the latest. If you have deleted the installer, grab a copy from the OpenSceneryX home page.

    Here are the changes:

    • New scenery objects in this version:
      • Incorporated some new items from the SAM Seasons SDK Library by the SAM team into OpenSceneryX, which includes:
        • Spring seasonal variants for all FlyAgi's vegetation.
        • A set of dirt and grass ground polygons.
        • A set of snowy lines and polygons.
        • A collection of snow pile objects (which only appear in snowy conditions).
        • OpenSceneryX's first decal! The decal is a snowy overlay to add detail to textures in snowy winter conditions.
      • Note that the SAM Seasons SDK library is not fully incorporated, because it contains a lot of content that is not relevant to OpenSceneryX such as the colour variations that are specific to SAM.
    • Modified scenery objects in this version:
      • Updated to latest release of the SAM Seasons SDK Library, including:
        • Updated summer, autumn, winter and winter (snow) textures.
        • Improvements to some forests.
      • First phase of work to ensure all textures have DDS versions:
        • All facades done.
        • All lines done.
        • All polygons done.
      • Moved CT-114 to subfolder to avoid problems with documentation category.
      • All forests of boats are now only drawn on water surfaces.
    • Other changes:
      • Added support in the Library for season switching using the xEnviro Plugin.
      • The web site has been updated to include decals.
      • For deep snowy winter season, we now fall back to standard snowy winter season variants to provide snow when deep snow variants are not available.
      • For Terramaxx deep snowy winter season, we now fall back to deep snowy winter and standard snowy winter season variants to provide snow when Terramaxx-specific deep snow variants are not available.
      • Updated the Backup Library to v2.7.0

    Best wishes to everyone, I hope you stay safe and well in these tough times.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020
    Tags: opensceneryx

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    DAVIDSTRAKA

    Around the World Leg 39

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    Campo Dell' Oro (LFKJ) Ajaccio, France to Palese Macchie (LIBD) Bari, Italy PART 1 The Route:

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 10:59 AM Go to last post
    Dobick

    Activation Problem - loaded FSX on new computer

    Thread Starter: Dobick

    I purchased a new computer with Windows 10 and did a fresh install of FSX Gold Edition using the dvds. During install I entered the product key...

    Last Post By: gippslandblanik1 Today, 10:53 AM Go to last post
    Timberleaf

    Covid-19

    Thread Starter: Timberleaf

    As we all contract in an attempt to refrain from gatherings, as we are all stocking up on supplies, and seemingly hunkering down, I just wanted to...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 10:31 AM Go to last post
    alexbreza

    Help with FSX install

    Thread Starter: alexbreza

    Hello all, I had FSX 2 versions installed one on Steam and the other on PC DVD. I uninstalled both versions and permanently deleted Steam version....

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 09:52 AM Go to last post