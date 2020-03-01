New Release of OpenSceneryX v4.4.0

We have just released a new version of the library.
The installer application has not changed, so if you still have the installer on your machine, just re-run it and it will update the library to the latest. If you have deleted the installer, grab a copy from the OpenSceneryX home page.
Here are the changes:
- New scenery objects in this version:
- Incorporated some new items from the SAM Seasons SDK Library by the SAM team into OpenSceneryX, which includes:
- Spring seasonal variants for all FlyAgi's vegetation.
- A set of dirt and grass ground polygons.
- A set of snowy lines and polygons.
- A collection of snow pile objects (which only appear in snowy conditions).
- OpenSceneryX's first decal! The decal is a snowy overlay to add detail to textures in snowy winter conditions.
- Note that the SAM Seasons SDK library is not fully incorporated, because it contains a lot of content that is not relevant to OpenSceneryX such as the colour variations that are specific to SAM.
- Modified scenery objects in this version:
- Updated to latest release of the SAM Seasons SDK Library, including:
- Updated summer, autumn, winter and winter (snow) textures.
- Improvements to some forests.
- First phase of work to ensure all textures have DDS versions:
- All facades done.
- All lines done.
- All polygons done.
- Moved CT-114 to subfolder to avoid problems with documentation category.
- All forests of boats are now only drawn on water surfaces.
- Other changes:
- Added support in the Library for season switching using the xEnviro Plugin.
- The web site has been updated to include decals.
- For deep snowy winter season, we now fall back to standard snowy winter season variants to provide snow when deep snow variants are not available.
- For Terramaxx deep snowy winter season, we now fall back to deep snowy winter and standard snowy winter season variants to provide snow when Terramaxx-specific deep snow variants are not available.
- Updated the Backup Library to v2.7.0
Best wishes to everyone, I hope you stay safe and well in these tough times.