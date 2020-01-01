Virtual United Social Club Resumes Operations

Members of the flight sim community,

VirtualUA (virtualua.org) would like to fill you in on what has been going on at our terminal over the past few weeks. As you all know, VirtualUA, and AAVirtual merged and became AAV Group. After extensive discussion, a mutual decision, in the best interest of both organizations, has been decided. We are formally announcing that we are unmerging from AAVirtual, and both AAVirtual and VirtualUA will be going their separate ways and resuming their independent operations. We are now officially returning to our old name Virtual United Social Club Incorporated, and returning to our former domain of virtualua.org. We understand that this has caused several hiccups with the web site; however, our technology team is working tirelessly to restore the site and allow our members to resume operations as usual, and we would like to thank everyone for their patience. At the same time, we get back on our feet.

On more exciting news, VirtualUA celebrated its 8th birthday on March 24th! It feels hard to believe we have been in the community for eight years. Still, we are as excited as we were in our first year to provide the best professional and realistic simulation experience as possible.

Additionally, Flightsim Expo is rapidly approaching! We hope to see as many members of VirtualUA and the flight sim community as possible! It will be an excellent opportunity to meet others and to continue to strengthen the flight sim community.

Lastly, Virtual UA would like to extend its dearest sympathies to all members of the community affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. We want to urge our community to continue to follow CDC guidelines. If you are at home, please take care of yourselves and your families. It would also be a great time to log some hours in the cockpit!

We look forward to seeing you in the skies!

Robby Sayles

President/Chief Executive Officer/Founder



Virtual United Social Club, Inc.

www.virtualua.org

Virtual United Social Club, Inc. is not affiliated with or sponsored by United Air Lines, Inc or the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).