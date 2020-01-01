MilViz Staycation Sale Extended

We've just received news from Milviz asking that their "Staycation Sale" at the FlightSim.Com Store be extended. During the sale their wide variety of flight simulator aircraft for FSX and Prepar3D are available for 30% off the regular prices.
We've just received news from Milviz asking that their "Staycation Sale" at the FlightSim.Com Store be extended. During the sale their wide variety of flight simulator aircraft for FSX and Prepar3D are available for 30% off the regular prices.
Ataturk (LTBA) Istanbul Turkey to Haifa (LLHA) Haifa, Israel for a quick turn around the to Queen Alia International (OJAI) Amman, Jordan. Back on...Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 04:25 PM
It wasn't really my intension to continue after the end of the last story, but ok, since someone asked. From LL10 got myself into a little Mooney...Last Post By: Macroburst Today, 04:22 PM
Good evening all! I have just bought the Carenado H25B, and I also have a couple of other Carenado products. I love their planes, but on my...Last Post By: HPR7 mad! Today, 03:28 PM
I have no issues using a 2nd monitor whether wx/ACARS apps and windows with charts etc on the 2nd monitor. Or undocking some panels and moving them...Last Post By: JSMR Today, 03:15 PM