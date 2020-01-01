  • MilViz Staycation Sale Extended

    MilViz Staycation Sale Extended

    We've just received news from Milviz asking that their "Staycation Sale" at the FlightSim.Com Store be extended. During the sale their wide variety of flight simulator aircraft for FSX and Prepar3D are available for 30% off the regular prices.

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HN,
    4. Prepar3D,
    5. 2020
    Tags: milviz, sale

