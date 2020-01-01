FS2Crew - iFly 737NG Edition For P3D v4

The iFly 737NG is one of the most popular add-ons available for Flight Simulator. Now you can enjoy your FS2Crew airline crew simulation and the iFly 737NG together in a P3D 64 bit environment! This product includes Voice and Button Control.

Features

Real-world B737NG SOPs tested and designed by an active B737 captain

Voice and Button Control options

Direct and seamless integration owing to the iFly's very powerful SDK (no keypresses or simulated mouse clicks used for FO interaction)

737 Normal Checklists

B737 specific crew flows (Captain and FO, PF and PM)

FA interaction

Start crew/pushback interaction

Cabin announcements

Captain PAs

External ground/air starts (cross bleed engine starts)

Bleeds off takeoffs and landings

Departure profiles (NADP 1 and NADP 2)

Various approach profiles and Missed Approaches

Turn-arounds/thru-flights

De-Icing at the gate or pad

Circuits/touch and goes

High altitude airport procedures

External Air/GPU handling (engine start and pushback/gate arrival)

Purchase FS2Crew - iFly 737NG for P3Dv4