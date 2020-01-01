FS2Crew - iFly 737NG Edition For P3D v4

The iFly 737NG is one of the most popular add-ons available for Flight Simulator. Now you can enjoy your FS2Crew airline crew simulation and the iFly 737NG together in a P3D 64 bit environment! This product includes Voice and Button Control.
Features
- Real-world B737NG SOPs tested and designed by an active B737 captain
- Voice and Button Control options
- Direct and seamless integration owing to the iFly's very powerful SDK (no keypresses or simulated mouse clicks used for FO interaction)
- 737 Normal Checklists
- B737 specific crew flows (Captain and FO, PF and PM)
- FA interaction
- Start crew/pushback interaction
- Cabin announcements
- Captain PAs
- External ground/air starts (cross bleed engine starts)
- Bleeds off takeoffs and landings
- Departure profiles (NADP 1 and NADP 2)
- Various approach profiles and Missed Approaches
- Turn-arounds/thru-flights
- De-Icing at the gate or pad
- Circuits/touch and goes
- High altitude airport procedures
- External Air/GPU handling (engine start and pushback/gate arrival)