FS2Crew - iFly 737NG Edition For P3D v4

    The iFly 737NG is one of the most popular add-ons available for Flight Simulator. Now you can enjoy your FS2Crew airline crew simulation and the iFly 737NG together in a P3D 64 bit environment! This product includes Voice and Button Control.

    Features

    • Real-world B737NG SOPs tested and designed by an active B737 captain
    • Voice and Button Control options
    • Direct and seamless integration owing to the iFly's very powerful SDK (no keypresses or simulated mouse clicks used for FO interaction)
    • 737 Normal Checklists
    • B737 specific crew flows (Captain and FO, PF and PM)
    • FA interaction
    • Start crew/pushback interaction
    • Cabin announcements
    • Captain PAs
    • External ground/air starts (cross bleed engine starts)
    • Bleeds off takeoffs and landings
    • Departure profiles (NADP 1 and NADP 2)
    • Various approach profiles and Missed Approaches
    • Turn-arounds/thru-flights
    • De-Icing at the gate or pad
    • Circuits/touch and goes
    • High altitude airport procedures
    • External Air/GPU handling (engine start and pushback/gate arrival)

    Purchase FS2Crew - iFly 737NG for P3Dv4

