Microsoft Flight Simulator March 26th Development Update

    Microsoft Flight Simulator

    Here is an update on the current postponed deliverables:

    • RELEASED - EPISODE 7 (Multiplayer) will be released.
    • RELEASED - DR roadmap preview for April/May will be released.
    • EARLY APRIL - Feedback Snapshot update.
    • MID APRIL - EPISODE 8 (IFR) will be released.
    • MID APRIL - Partnership Series update will be released.

    Feature Discovery Series

    Episode 7 is here! If you would like to check out the latest video in our Feature Discovery Series (Ep. 7 MULTIPLAYER) head into the Insider Area now!

    Development Roadmap

    April/May preview has been released! Head into the Insider Area to check out the preview now.

    Alpha Build Update

    We are preparing the build for release and expect to have the build ready for access early next week. Stay tuned, we will send an update once it’s ready for download!

    Alpha Invitations

    There have been a number of discussions in the community regarding Alpha build access recently. We are continuing to discuss our current participation strategy and will finalize any changes/communicate to the community, once we release the updated Alpha build. Our current top 3 tasks regarding Alpha participation are as follows:

    1. Ensure that everyone that received an acceptance email has access to the Alpha.
    2. Ensure that those that registered early for pre-release build testing, have access to the Alpha.
    3. Assess Alpha participation options for adding more people as quickly as possible.

    Feedback Snapshot

    Microsoft Flight Simulator - Feedback Snapshot

