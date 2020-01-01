Virtavia - B-24 Liberator for Prepar3D

The Consolidated B-24 Liberator became a major player for Allied forces during World War 2. Its exploits ranged the world over - as did her users- and she saw action in a variety of roles in all major theaters. Designed to overtake the mythical Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and appearing as a more modern design in 1941, the Liberator fell short of this goal but instead operated side-by-side with her contemporary to form a powerful hammer in the hand of the Allied bombing effort. Though the B-17 ultimately proved the favorable mount of airmen and strategic personnel, one cannot doubt her impact in the various roles she was assigned to play in. The Liberator went on to become the most produced American aircraft of the entire war.

For P3D v3, v4, v4.5.

Liveries

B-24J, 'Satan's Gal', 42-78231, 720th BS/450 BG B-24D, 'Hellsadroppin II', 41-23809, 329th BS/93 BG B-24G, 'The Stork', 42-7687, 726th BS/451 BG B-24D, 'Strawberry Bitch', 42-72843, 512th BS/376 BG B-24J, 'Cocktail Hour', 44-40428, 64th BS/43 BG C-87 Liberator Express C-109 tanker

Features

Native P3D models

P3D-specific flight dynamics

Switch 'click' sounds

Cockpit tested and optimized for VR (VR is not required)

Includes a Visual Load Editor, a GUI for adding and removing optional parts

Bombs can be added using VLE above

Animations for bomb bay doors, gunners and pilots, cowl flaps, prop pitch, extendable ventral ball turret

VLE toggles crew figures, animated waist gunner and fluttering national flag from cockpit

Virtual cockpit with animations and many mousable switches

Five different texture sets - bare-metal, desert and olive drab schemes with nose art

Includes two bonus models - C-87 Liberator Express and C-109 tanker

2D panel with custom pop-ups for autopilot, electrical & fuel systems, radios

Detailed checklist and accurate flight model

PDF manual included for cockpit and panel/gauge functions

Custom effects for engine startup and exhaust smoke

High quality TSS sound set

Purchase Virtavia - B-24 Liberator for Prepar3D