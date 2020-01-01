  • Virushawk

    A2A Simulations Warhawk

    Virushawk

    By Ian Radcliffe

    As the social distancing and lockdowns started and we all began to contemplate extended time at home, planemaker A2A made their Accusim P-40 Warhawk available for free, for both FSX and P3D. I fly almost exclusively A2A aircraft these days and have eleven others, but this was one I had never seriously considered. With the Mustang and Spitfire in my hangar, what need had I of another "fighter"? But the offer was too good an opportunity to pass up, so I logged on and grabbed it. And boy am I glad I did.

    A2A Simulations P-40 Warhawk

    For me, one of the most appealing things about A2A's planes is their very distinct individual qualities. Every new one is a new learning experience, a unique piece of machinery to get the hang of, and the P-40 is no exception. When first reading up about how to make it go, I found the hydraulic system a bit intimidating; it needn't be, it's just a different way of doing things. On the first flight the takeoff was more alarming than I expected. And I'm still working on my landings. (I think I'm aiming for a three-pointer when the proper way to do it is to fly it on in a tail-low wheel landing.) In the air, trimmed, it's rock steady, a joy to hand fly. The engine noise is different, almost like a big auto engine. The view is exceptional. All in all, it's a truly exciting experience.

    I had an Airfix model of the Tomahawk as a kid, back when I would run around my room with my planes, making gnneeeowwwww noises. It turns out that same plane is one of the color schemes in the package. Thanks, A2A! You made my day.

    A2A Simulations P-40 Warhawk cockpit

    If it's still available for free, grab it now. If not, grab it anyway.

    Ian Radcliffe

    A2A Simulations' original announcement
    Free P-40 available at A2A store
    See other A2A Simulations models at the FlightSim.Com Store

    1. meloscanlon's Avatar
      meloscanlon - Today, 12:57 PM
      I am also very grateful to A2A for providing this aircraft. Just read the manual before your first takeoff! My first flight started with hydraulic problems and ended up with a full on engine fire, although I did manage to crash land it back at the airfield. Very happy to add this aircraft to my A2A hangar, already have the Spitfire, Cessna 172, and Comanche 250. Also had the very good fortune to fly in a real P-40, so I am thrilled to have such a great version in FSX now.

