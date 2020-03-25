Torquesim - BN-2 Islander Development Update 1

It's been close to two weeks since we announced the Islander as a TorqueSim project, and we figured it’s time to give you a look at what has happened since.

Last time we showed you pictures, our Islander wore Cape Air's iconic dark blue livery. This week, we’re featuring VAL's striking orange/blue combo in our exterior shots.

What's more, we're finally ready to show off the interior and panel. We elected to withhold pictures of these parts the last time, knowing we had yet to add many of the details that give this aircraft its character: The BN-2 has been in service for over half a century, and we wanted our model to reflect some of this history.

Islanders fly all over the world. Whether rain or shine, snow, or tropical heat, short jungle strips, or large international airports, these aircraft serve in some of the most difficult conditions known in aviation. For this reason, we’ve added a highly capable avionics package, dual gps, but also the redundancy of full gauge sets for both pilot and copilot.

And while our screenshots show off the traditional steam gauges, we have also done testing on a version making use of AFM's G5 instrumentation. What’s more, our Islander features a full set of circuit breakers with accurate amperages (taken straight from an actual Islander Parts Catalog).

They're integrated with a powerful custom-coded electrical system which far exceeds X-Plane’s in scope and capability. A custom KFC 225 autopilot system and Garmin-like transponder round out the package.

She'll take you anywhere you want to go, reliably.

Finally, we're pleased to announce that beta testing of this project is planned to begin shortly.

Stay safe in these trying times, friends. Our thoughts go out to all of you, and we hope this crisis will be over soon.

Source