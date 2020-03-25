  • Torquesim - BN-2 Islander Development Update 1

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-26-2020 09:52 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Torquesim - BN-2 Islander Development Update 1

    It's been close to two weeks since we announced the Islander as a TorqueSim project, and we figured it’s time to give you a look at what has happened since.

    Last time we showed you pictures, our Islander wore Cape Air's iconic dark blue livery. This week, we’re featuring VAL's striking orange/blue combo in our exterior shots.

    Torquesim - BN-2 Islander

    What's more, we're finally ready to show off the interior and panel. We elected to withhold pictures of these parts the last time, knowing we had yet to add many of the details that give this aircraft its character: The BN-2 has been in service for over half a century, and we wanted our model to reflect some of this history.

    Islanders fly all over the world. Whether rain or shine, snow, or tropical heat, short jungle strips, or large international airports, these aircraft serve in some of the most difficult conditions known in aviation. For this reason, we’ve added a highly capable avionics package, dual gps, but also the redundancy of full gauge sets for both pilot and copilot.

    Torquesim - BN-2 Islander

    And while our screenshots show off the traditional steam gauges, we have also done testing on a version making use of AFM's G5 instrumentation. What’s more, our Islander features a full set of circuit breakers with accurate amperages (taken straight from an actual Islander Parts Catalog).

    Torquesim - BN-2 Islander

    They're integrated with a powerful custom-coded electrical system which far exceeds X-Plane’s in scope and capability. A custom KFC 225 autopilot system and Garmin-like transponder round out the package.

    She'll take you anywhere you want to go, reliably.

    Finally, we're pleased to announce that beta testing of this project is planned to begin shortly.

    Stay safe in these trying times, friends. Our thoughts go out to all of you, and we hope this crisis will be over soon.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport ai traffic app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    American B777-223ER

    The Storms-a-Coming

    Thread Starter: American B777-223ER

    The Storms-a-Coming A flight from Riverside to Palm Springs, CA using photo-scenery.

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 11:07 AM Go to last post
    Rupert

    KLOU to SDF in I-NISA

    Thread Starter: Rupert

    A short hop from KLOU to SDF in I-NISIA a Savoia Marchetti S73. By pigeon we're talking about 5 miles, maybe. But this little hop with an old...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 10:29 AM Go to last post
    GVL224

    Throttle GVL

    Thread Starter: GVL224

    I make custom mechanics for throttle, as well as completely ready-made throttle. On my channel there is a video with an overview of throttles...

    Last Post By: GVL224 Today, 09:12 AM Go to last post
    lee737

    737 cockpit panels and parts for Sale

    Thread Starter: lee737

    He guys, Im based in the UK. I am regretfully having to sell my simulator due to personal cercustances that i havent used much at all. I spend...

    Last Post By: lee737 Today, 08:52 AM Go to last post