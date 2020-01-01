  • Sierrasim Simulation Now At FlightSim.Com Store

    Published on 03-25-2020  
    Sierrasim Simulation

    Today we welcome a new publisher to the FlightSim.Com Store. Since 2011 Sierrasim Simulation has created scenery for FSX and Prepar3D, using satellite imagery to make the environment as real as possible. They specialize in creating airports for Central and South America, including countries like Honduras, Nicaragua and Colombia.

    As a special offer to FlightSim.Com Store customers, all their scenery is currently offered at 50% off the regular prices.

    Please visit the FlightSim.Com store and check out this scenery from Sierrasim!

