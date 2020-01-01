Just Flight - DC Designs FA-18 E, F & G Super Hornet Updated

Changelog v1.02

Additions

Added ICLS carrier landing system for SWS carriers, allowing true night / poor weather carrier operations

Added new GUID for FSX WSO position visibility

Added split throttles in all virtual cockpits for "engine out" procedures

Added full MFD functionality to WSO position in both FSX and P3D

Added “cinematic” virtual cockpit views used in creation of publicity video

Added extra external fuel tank positions in fuel/payload section (Left Aux, Right Aux and Center 2) for more accurate tank level control

Bug Fixes

Corrected engine exhaust petal animations to respond to each throttle individually

Corrected afterburner effects display parameters for each engine to match throttle positions

Corrected AGM-33 designator to GBU-12 in MFD Weapons page

Corrected RAAF texture maps and .cfg designation

Corrected position of Station 6 AIM-120 on F/A-18E

Corrected flaps texture map text (Up, Half, Full)

About DC Designs F/A-18 Super Hornet

This detailed simulation of the F/A-18E, F & G Super Hornets for FSX, FSX: Steam Edition and Prepar3D has been developed by DC Designs' development team after extensive research.

The DC Designs F/A-18 Super Hornets have been modelled to an exceptional level of detail and feature a variety of high-definition paint schemes, realistic user-defined payloads (including guided missiles, rockets, bombs, external fuel tanks and reconnaissance pods) and detailed animations. Both the front and rear pilot positions are included, and the aircraft features a truly 3D virtual cockpit with smoothly animated 3D instruments and custom-coded systems and avionics.

Full radio-navigation compatibility with SimWorks Studios' CEX aircraft carriers. Tune the relevant frequency, get a range and bearing, and navigate to a SWS aircraft carrier in any weather, day or night. No more time wasted hunting around the open ocean for somewhere to land!

Model

Accurately modelled F/A-18E, F and E/A-18G Super Hornets, built using extensive research materials

Numerous external animations including canopy, crew ladder, launch bar, wing-fold, tail hook and control surfaces modelled to mimic the Super Hornet’s 'active' fly-by-wire systems. Custom animated afterburner flames and sonic shockwave effects

Animated, configurable front and rear pilots in the virtual cockpit, access steps and carrier deck tie-down chains

Bump and specular mapping used throughout the aircraft to produce a truly 3D feel

Authentic night lighting, including user operated 'slime lights' for darkened-deck and combat operations

Designed for competitive frame rates on all systems

Cockpit

A truly 3D virtual cockpit featuring accurately modelled ejector seats, controls and detailed texturing

Instruments constructed in 3D with smooth animations

Working rear-view mirrors (Prepar3D only)

'Scratched canopy' glass effect

Optional pilot figures in virtual cockpit with knee-pads

Front and rear cockpit positions included

Aircraft Systems

3D modelled dials, ADI, 'whiskey' compass and other high-detail instruments

Fully coded Up Front Control Panel for navigation and radio, designed to emulate the appearance of the real F/A-18

Custom-coded radar for live intercepts of both air and ground targets

Custom 'moving map' displays in front and rear cockpit

Multi-Function MFDs based on the real aircraft’s systems

Collimated Head Up Display with authentic layout based on the real F/A-18

Custom-coded, user-controlled ordnance via virtual cockpit controls, allowing for live mounting of weapons on hard points, visible both on external model and virtual cockpit

Liveries

VFA-143 'Pukin’ Dogs' Line

VFA-27 'Royal Maces' CAG

VFA-31 'Tomcatters' Line

VFA-103 'Jolly Rogers' CAG

VFA-41 'Black Aces' line

VFA-213 'Black Lions' CAG

VAQ-132 'Scorpions'

VAQ-140 'Patriots' CAG

6 Squadron, Royal Australian Air Force

A paint kit is also included.

