Just Flight - DC Designs FA-18 E, F & G Super Hornet Updated

Changelog v1.02
Additions
- Added ICLS carrier landing system for SWS carriers, allowing true night / poor weather carrier operations
- Added new GUID for FSX WSO position visibility
- Added split throttles in all virtual cockpits for "engine out" procedures
- Added full MFD functionality to WSO position in both FSX and P3D
- Added “cinematic” virtual cockpit views used in creation of publicity video
- Added extra external fuel tank positions in fuel/payload section (Left Aux, Right Aux and Center 2) for more accurate tank level control
Bug Fixes
- Corrected engine exhaust petal animations to respond to each throttle individually
- Corrected afterburner effects display parameters for each engine to match throttle positions
- Corrected AGM-33 designator to GBU-12 in MFD Weapons page
- Corrected RAAF texture maps and .cfg designation
- Corrected position of Station 6 AIM-120 on F/A-18E
- Corrected flaps texture map text (Up, Half, Full)
About DC Designs F/A-18 Super Hornet
This detailed simulation of the F/A-18E, F & G Super Hornets for FSX, FSX: Steam Edition and Prepar3D has been developed by DC Designs' development team after extensive research.
The DC Designs F/A-18 Super Hornets have been modelled to an exceptional level of detail and feature a variety of high-definition paint schemes, realistic user-defined payloads (including guided missiles, rockets, bombs, external fuel tanks and reconnaissance pods) and detailed animations. Both the front and rear pilot positions are included, and the aircraft features a truly 3D virtual cockpit with smoothly animated 3D instruments and custom-coded systems and avionics.
Full radio-navigation compatibility with SimWorks Studios' CEX aircraft carriers. Tune the relevant frequency, get a range and bearing, and navigate to a SWS aircraft carrier in any weather, day or night. No more time wasted hunting around the open ocean for somewhere to land!
Model
- Accurately modelled F/A-18E, F and E/A-18G Super Hornets, built using extensive research materials
- Numerous external animations including canopy, crew ladder, launch bar, wing-fold, tail hook and control surfaces modelled to mimic the Super Hornet’s 'active' fly-by-wire systems. Custom animated afterburner flames and sonic shockwave effects
- Animated, configurable front and rear pilots in the virtual cockpit, access steps and carrier deck tie-down chains
- Bump and specular mapping used throughout the aircraft to produce a truly 3D feel
- Authentic night lighting, including user operated 'slime lights' for darkened-deck and combat operations
- Designed for competitive frame rates on all systems
Cockpit
- A truly 3D virtual cockpit featuring accurately modelled ejector seats, controls and detailed texturing
- Instruments constructed in 3D with smooth animations
- Working rear-view mirrors (Prepar3D only)
- 'Scratched canopy' glass effect
- Optional pilot figures in virtual cockpit with knee-pads
- Front and rear cockpit positions included
Aircraft Systems
- 3D modelled dials, ADI, 'whiskey' compass and other high-detail instruments
- Fully coded Up Front Control Panel for navigation and radio, designed to emulate the appearance of the real F/A-18
- Custom-coded radar for live intercepts of both air and ground targets
- Custom 'moving map' displays in front and rear cockpit
- Multi-Function MFDs based on the real aircraft’s systems
- Collimated Head Up Display with authentic layout based on the real F/A-18
- Custom-coded, user-controlled ordnance via virtual cockpit controls, allowing for live mounting of weapons on hard points, visible both on external model and virtual cockpit
LiveriesF/A-18E
- VFA-143 'Pukin’ Dogs' Line
- VFA-27 'Royal Maces' CAG
- VFA-31 'Tomcatters' Line
- VFA-103 'Jolly Rogers' CAG
- VFA-41 'Black Aces' line
- VFA-213 'Black Lions' CAG
- VAQ-132 'Scorpions'
- VAQ-140 'Patriots' CAG
- 6 Squadron, Royal Australian Air Force
A paint kit is also included.
