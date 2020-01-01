  • Just Flight - DC Designs FA-18 E, F & G Super Hornet Updated

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-25-2020 12:01 PM  Number of Views: 3  
    0 Comments

    Just Flight - DC Designs FA-18 E, F & G Super Hornet

    Changelog v1.02

    Additions

    • Added ICLS carrier landing system for SWS carriers, allowing true night / poor weather carrier operations
    • Added new GUID for FSX WSO position visibility
    • Added split throttles in all virtual cockpits for "engine out" procedures
    • Added full MFD functionality to WSO position in both FSX and P3D
    • Added “cinematic” virtual cockpit views used in creation of publicity video
    • Added extra external fuel tank positions in fuel/payload section (Left Aux, Right Aux and Center 2) for more accurate tank level control

    Bug Fixes

    • Corrected engine exhaust petal animations to respond to each throttle individually
    • Corrected afterburner effects display parameters for each engine to match throttle positions
    • Corrected AGM-33 designator to GBU-12 in MFD Weapons page
    • Corrected RAAF texture maps and .cfg designation
    • Corrected position of Station 6 AIM-120 on F/A-18E
    • Corrected flaps texture map text (Up, Half, Full)

    About DC Designs F/A-18 Super Hornet

    This detailed simulation of the F/A-18E, F & G Super Hornets for FSX, FSX: Steam Edition and Prepar3D has been developed by DC Designs' development team after extensive research.

    The DC Designs F/A-18 Super Hornets have been modelled to an exceptional level of detail and feature a variety of high-definition paint schemes, realistic user-defined payloads (including guided missiles, rockets, bombs, external fuel tanks and reconnaissance pods) and detailed animations. Both the front and rear pilot positions are included, and the aircraft features a truly 3D virtual cockpit with smoothly animated 3D instruments and custom-coded systems and avionics.

    Just Flight - DC Designs FA-18 E, F & G Super Hornet

    Full radio-navigation compatibility with SimWorks Studios' CEX aircraft carriers. Tune the relevant frequency, get a range and bearing, and navigate to a SWS aircraft carrier in any weather, day or night. No more time wasted hunting around the open ocean for somewhere to land!

    Model

    • Accurately modelled F/A-18E, F and E/A-18G Super Hornets, built using extensive research materials
    • Numerous external animations including canopy, crew ladder, launch bar, wing-fold, tail hook and control surfaces modelled to mimic the Super Hornet’s 'active' fly-by-wire systems. Custom animated afterburner flames and sonic shockwave effects
    • Animated, configurable front and rear pilots in the virtual cockpit, access steps and carrier deck tie-down chains
    • Bump and specular mapping used throughout the aircraft to produce a truly 3D feel
    • Authentic night lighting, including user operated 'slime lights' for darkened-deck and combat operations
    • Designed for competitive frame rates on all systems

    Just Flight - DC Designs FA-18 E, F & G Super Hornet cockpit

    Cockpit

    • A truly 3D virtual cockpit featuring accurately modelled ejector seats, controls and detailed texturing
    • Instruments constructed in 3D with smooth animations
    • Working rear-view mirrors (Prepar3D only)
    • 'Scratched canopy' glass effect
    • Optional pilot figures in virtual cockpit with knee-pads
    • Front and rear cockpit positions included

    Just Flight - DC Designs FA-18 E, F & G Super Hornet

    Aircraft Systems

    • 3D modelled dials, ADI, 'whiskey' compass and other high-detail instruments
    • Fully coded Up Front Control Panel for navigation and radio, designed to emulate the appearance of the real F/A-18
    • Custom-coded radar for live intercepts of both air and ground targets
    • Custom 'moving map' displays in front and rear cockpit
    • Multi-Function MFDs based on the real aircraft’s systems
    • Collimated Head Up Display with authentic layout based on the real F/A-18
    • Custom-coded, user-controlled ordnance via virtual cockpit controls, allowing for live mounting of weapons on hard points, visible both on external model and virtual cockpit

    Just Flight - DC Designs FA-18 E, F & G Super Hornet

    Liveries

    F/A-18E
    • VFA-143 'Pukin’ Dogs' Line
    • VFA-27 'Royal Maces' CAG
    • VFA-31 'Tomcatters' Line
    F/A-18F
    • VFA-103 'Jolly Rogers' CAG
    • VFA-41 'Black Aces' line
    • VFA-213 'Black Lions' CAG
    E/A-18G
    • VAQ-132 'Scorpions'
    • VAQ-140 'Patriots' CAG
    • 6 Squadron, Royal Australian Air Force

    A paint kit is also included.

    Purchase Just Flight - DC Designs FA-18 E, F & G Super Hornet

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HN,
    4. Prepar3D,
    5. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Timberleaf

    Covid-19

    Thread Starter: Timberleaf

    As we all contract in an attempt to refrain from gatherings, as we are all stocking up on supplies, and seemingly hunkering down, I just wanted to...

    Last Post By: TightGit Today, 12:01 PM Go to last post
    Don T.

    Lights

    Thread Starter: Don T.

    Hi. I saw the offering for the Globe Swift ( AH Swift FSX_v1_3 ) downloaded it from the company and added it to my hangar in FSX Deluxe Edition....

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 11:35 AM Go to last post
    DAVIDSTRAKA

    Around the World Leg 29

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    Cape Town International (FACT) Cape Town, South Africa to Ivato (FMMI) Antananarivo, Madagascar. Interesting approach into Ivato. The airport is...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 09:50 AM Go to last post
    airlinesmain

    FSX Steam Spot Camera Issues

    Thread Starter: airlinesmain

    Hi there, My apologies if this has been addressed before but I've decided to get back into flight simming and I'm having issues with the external...

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 09:38 AM Go to last post