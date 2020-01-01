  • VSKYLABS Test-Pilot Dynali H3 Project New Screen Shots

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-24-2020 11:04 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    VSKYLABS Test-Pilot Dynali H3 Project

    Development continues, with the focus on 3D modeling, systems integration and flight dynamics/test flights.

    Noticeable in the screen shots is the coolant radiator of the H3, equipped with dual fan unit, allowing the H3 to be flown in hover for long periods of time without overheating or without the need for periodic circuits to cool down the engine's oil. The two large fans are equipped with thermo-switches. These are regulating the coolant and oil temperatures automatically. The automatic cooling system is of course being modeled and implemented into the VSKYLABS Dynali H3.

    Development continues side by side with the development of several scheduled, upcoming updates for several VSKYLABS projects, which will take place within couple of weeks! Stay tuned for more!

    VSKYLABS Test-Pilot Dynali H3 Project

    VSKYLABS Test-Pilot Dynali H3 Project

    Additional note: Entire communities all over the world are facing difficulties, pain or other implications as a result of the COVID-19 situation. VSKYLABS is wishing good health to all, and fast recovery to who ever is facing tough times.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fsdg fsexpo fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod pa-38 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Downwind66

    The Forum Covers the World! BE CAREFUL MY FRIENDS!

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    To all our FlightSim members and visitors, please be careful out there with this Pandemic going on. If we do what we are all asked to do, we should...

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 11:53 AM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    The Forum Covers the World! BE CAREFUL MY FRIENDS!

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 11:53 AM Go to last post
    stretch

    Fsx ctd

    Thread Starter: stretch

    My rig just started acting up a few days ago. CTD as it loads...and sometimes after I've been in the program for a little while. This is the info I...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 11:22 AM Go to last post
    Rnglgdj

    Logitech Joy stick

    Thread Starter: Rnglgdj

    Hi Wondered if anyone has taken apart a Logtech Wingman joystick and cleaned the contacts so the hat switch works in all the positions. I have...

    Last Post By: Rnglgdj Today, 10:46 AM Go to last post