VSKYLABS Test-Pilot Dynali H3 Project New Screen Shots

Development continues, with the focus on 3D modeling, systems integration and flight dynamics/test flights.

Noticeable in the screen shots is the coolant radiator of the H3, equipped with dual fan unit, allowing the H3 to be flown in hover for long periods of time without overheating or without the need for periodic circuits to cool down the engine's oil. The two large fans are equipped with thermo-switches. These are regulating the coolant and oil temperatures automatically. The automatic cooling system is of course being modeled and implemented into the VSKYLABS Dynali H3.

Development continues side by side with the development of several scheduled, upcoming updates for several VSKYLABS projects, which will take place within couple of weeks! Stay tuned for more!

