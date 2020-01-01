Aeroplane Heaven Offers Swift Response

A Swift response to the virus...

We know people are going to be doing it tough over the next few months so we thought we might help ease the pain in a small way.

Today, we are making the Globe Swift GC-1A totally and permanently, FREE.

Obviously, being free, there are no country restrictions so you can download directly from our web site. You can download from our vendors too but we are awaiting responses from some. So if you do go through your usual vendor and get a price showing on the Swift, just go to:

https://aeroplaneheaven.com/product_swift.php

This is the full retail product with nothing missing.

Enjoy, have fun and stay healthy.

Source

Aeroplane Heaven

aeroplaneheaven.com