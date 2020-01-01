Mega Airport Zurich V2.0 Professional Updated

Changelog v1.1.0.0

Added Taxiway B7 and L7

Added Ramp G and Ramp W

Fixed stop bars facing the wrong direction at E8 and R8

Included original sized ortho textures

Adjusted taxiway E to match current layout

Added new building site next to the fire department

Added building site for terminal extension / new backage sytem (old swiss buildings removed)

Added 'The Circle' (opening planned in 2021)

Added 'Heli Grill'

About Mega Airport Zurich V2.0 Professional

Mega Airport Zurich V2.0 professional for Prepar3D V4 is available! This add-on for Prepar3D V4 offers a very accurate and realistic recreation of the airport with high-detailed models and textures. Optimized to guarantee an astonishing graphical appearance with an outstanding performance, the airport makes for a superb flight destination. Also the static people and animated vehicle traffic create a lifelike rendition.

The ground layout has been created from scratch based on high resolution aerial images and it complies with the current data of the charts. What is special about our scenery is that it represents the complete and finished development condition of the real world counterpart.

The airport has three runways, two of which crossing each other. Additionally, the airport has three docks - A, B and E. Dock B, as the oldest, was shut down in 2003 and from there on served as a so-called event dock which was available for rent for various events. In 2008, Dock B was completely dismantled and replaced by a new construction at the same location and was finished in 2011.

The Finished Development Condition Results In Some New Features

Newly created buildings and objects with lots of 3D details, partly high resolution 2K textures with rendered shadows and lighting.

New transparent boarding bridges with glass sides at every gate.

Updated taxiways and parking positions, as creating parking positions for the Airbus A380 changed other positions and moved lots of taxiway markings.

Parking position E67 at Dock E now includes a separate, elevated boarding bridge

Static Airbus A380 of Emirates Airline, parking at Gate E67 (optional)

Terminal 2 is currently being rebuilt and set to be finished by the end of 2015 - we already completely finished the terminal for this scenery

Enhanced Apron P with additional parking positions

Jet engine test site with new, large noise absorption hall

The entrances to terminals 1 and 2 are currently being rebuilt - we already completely finished the reconstruction for this scenery, including a new roofing

Additional Features

Complete detailed representation of Airport Zurich

Photo realistic ground textures based on aerial images (0,5m/pixel)

Seasonal coloring of ground and vegetation

All buildings and airport facilities

Photo real textures for buildings, vehicles etc.

True to original navigation systems (ILS, VOR/DME, NDB, ATIS)

Complete taxiway and runway signage

"High speed taxiways", allowing for exiting the runway at high speeds

Great night effects (baked textures)

Animated radar systems and wind hoses

Animated vehicle traffic at and around the airport (AESLite), for FSX ACC-SP2 with "Intelliscene"

ADGS - Aircraft Docking Guidance Systems

True to original runway and taxiway lighting

Traffic routes with ground traffic signage

Optimized for good performance (frame rate)

Optimized AFDs for different landing directions on the crossing runways

Compatible with Airport Enhancement Services (AES)

Compatible with default AI traffic as well as AI traffic add-ons (e.g. MyTraffic X)

Compatible with Switzerland Pro X and Ultimate Terrain Europe

Manual in English/German and up to date charts

Features

AFD optimized, frequencies and approaches adapted based on recent charts

Jetways are now movable via CTRL+J

Reworked ground layout

The single objects per designer are composed from placement and lib as one mesh with (for increased smoothness while moving)

Buildings and objects optimized for Prepar3D V4 for increased performance

Improved Lighting and added dynamic lights

Runway and taxiway lights compiled into one object, added day switches and corrected Mat and Ani (Flashes)

Optimized AGNIS, lighter and more precise

Optimized AESLite for P3D V4 (shadow support, etc.)

Extended Config tools to optimize your system performance:

"LSZHTraffic" for adjusting dynamic ground vehicle traffic

"LSZHConfig" for setting up the airport configuration

"Resolution" to switch textures between high resolution and default resolution

For Prepar3D v4 only.

