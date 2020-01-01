TweakFS - Config Studio for P3D

TweakFS has released Config Studio for P3D, a "Swiss Army Knife" for your Prepar3D config files (CFG & XML).

Developers and enthusiasts alike often need to tweak a configuration file to get the sim running just right, or perhaps troubleshoot an FS add-on that might not be loading.

This utility allows you to easily locate, edit, save, backup and restore these important files in a code editor, similar to an IDE (Integrated Development Environment) with syntax highlighting to improve readability of the files.

All editions of Prepar3D (v1 to v4) are supported, these are the files handled by this utility:

Prepar3D.Cfg

Scenery.Cfg

Terrain.Cfg

Cameras.Cfg

Dll.xml

Exe.xml

SimConnect.xml

Purchase TweakFS - Config Studio for P3D